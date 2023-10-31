Tejas Network Ltd’s shares were up by 1.19 per cent after the company garnered recognition for its technological advancements at two industry events. At the Network X event in Paris, Tejas Networks received acclaim for its “Leading PON-based Smart City” solutions. Additionally, the company’s TJ1600 optical and packet transmission product was honored as the “Best Indian IPR of the Year in Telecom” at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) in New Delhi.

Anand Athreya, CEO & Managing Director of Tejas Networks, said, “The company had a highly impactful show at the two events which provided us a great opportunity to strengthen our global branding and customer relationships by showcasing our leading-edge network portfolio and extensive R&D capabilities in cellular, optical, broadcast and satellite communication technologies. We are committed to sustaining and building on this momentum to realise our vision to be a global top-tier telecom and networking OEM in the coming years.”

Arnob Roy, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director of Tejas Networks, underscored the company’s growing reputation as a global supplier of innovative wireline and wireless products, while also mentioning the introduction of various additions to their network portfolio in areas such as advanced 4G/5G radios, 5G xHaul technology, and high-capacity optical transmission capabilities.

The shares were up by 1.19 per cent to ₹871 at 10.12 am on the BSE.