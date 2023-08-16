Tejas Networks said on Wednesday that it has executed a master contract for the supply, support and annual maintenance services of its Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment for BSNL’s pan-India 4G/5G network with TCS.

As part of the purchase order from TCS amounting to ₹7,492 crore (approx. $900 million), excluding GST, Tejas would supply the equipment for 1,00,000 sites, to be executed during the calendar years 2023 and 2024.

Tejas Networks produces optical and data networking products. It designs, develops and sells high-performance and cost-competitive networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries.

Tejas is a majority-owned TCS company, after TCS increased its shareholding of Tejas to 52.45 per cent in 2022.

Anand Athreya, CEO and Managing Director of Tejas Networks said, “We are delighted to be selected as the sole suppliers of 4G/5G RAN equipment for one of the largest mobile networks in the world. Our cutting-edge portfolio of baseband and radio products will enable BSNL to roll out a scalable and cost-effective network that meets world-class performance and quality standards. This also furthers our mission to create India’s first global-scale telecom and networking products company with an end-to-end suite of wireless and wireline offerings.”

Arnob Roy, COO and Executive Director of Tejas Networks said, “We are proud to be a member of the TCS consortium that has put the country on the world map in a highly competitive, deep-technology segment. We are committed to collaborating with our consortium partners to ensure a best-in-class service experience for BSNL subscribers, both consumers and businesses, around the country.”