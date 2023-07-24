Deccan Gold Mines Ltd has said that key shareholders of Geomysore (for its Jonnagiri Gold Mining Project - Andhra Pradesh-based unit) - Thriveni Earth Movers Pvt Ltd and Deccan Gold Mines Limited - have agreed to infuse Rs 60 crore of equity capital by the end of August.

Brightcom Group Limited has partnered with LoopMe, an expertise in artificial intelligence-driven brand advertising performance. The company is optimistic that this alliance with LoopMe will catalyze innovation, taking our service offerings and operational efficiencies to next level.

The board of Naukri Internet Services Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Info Edge India Ltd, has agreed to invest Rs 20 crore in its fellow subsidiary - Startup Investments (Holding) Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

SoftTech Engineers Limited, India (SoftTech) inks MoU with CDC international (CDCi), at its Malaysia headquarter to extend SoftTech’s comprehensive suite of software product platform CIVIT for Digitalisation of Government and Corporate construction and Infrastructure industry.

Hikal Ltd has informed the exchanges that it has recently received a communication from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) directing the Company to cease operations of its plant located at GIDC Panoli, Dist. Bharuch, within 15 days from the order date (July 21). This directive comes in light of an alleged violation reported to have occurred in 2021. The financial impact of the order is not ascertainable at this point, it further said.

SJVN Ltd through its Wholly Owned Subsidiary - SJVN Green Energy Limited - has received the letter of Intent (LOI) from Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for procurement of 1200 MW Solar Power. SGEL will develop 1000 MW project anywhere in the country and balance 200 MW in Punjab as per the RFS provisions. The solar projects shall be developed on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis. Tentative cost of Construction / Development of 1200 MW project is around Rs 7000 crore.

Lupin has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration under the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) for its New Drug Application for Dolutegravir Lamivudine and Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets. This product would be manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur facility. In a separate notification exchanges, Lupin said that Hormosan Pharma GmbH (Hormosan), Lupin’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Germany, announced the launch of Luforbec 100/6 (beclometasone 100 µg/formoterol 6 µg), a fix combination in a pressurised metered dose inhaler (pMDI) for the treatment of adult asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in Germany.

Power Finance Corporation Limited has said the public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) has been oversubscribed 4.78 times on the first day of the issue which garnered Rs 2,388.79 crore with interest shown from all the category of investors, according to the data available on stock exchange. The Non-Institutional Category was the most subscribed with 10.23 times, followed by Institutional Category with 8.11 times. HNI Category was subscribed 5.69 times, whereas, Retail Category was subscribed 1.67 times. The Issue closes on July 28 with an option of early closure.

The United States Food and Drug Administration has inspected Aurobindo Pharma Limited’s Unit III, a Formulation manufacturing facility situated at Bachupally Village, Medchal Malkajgiri District, Telangana, from July 14-21. At the end of the inspection, we have been issued a ‘Form 483’ with 3 observations. The observations are procedural in nature. “We will respond to the US FDA within the stipulated timelines and work closely with US FDA to close the observations at the earliest,” it said.

The USFDA conducted two GMP inspections at Biocon Sdn. Bhd’s Insulins Manufacturing Facility in Malaysia, encompassing Biologics Drug Substance, Drug Product units and Quality Control laboratories, as well as the Delivery Devices unit. These inspections were conducted between July 10 and July 20. At the conclusion of these inspections, the agency issued a Form 483 with 6 observations for Drug Substance, Drug Product units and Quality Control laboratories as well as 2 observations for the Delivery Devices unit.

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has conveyed its approval for allotment of Subansiri Upper HE Project (2000 MW) and Kamala HE Project (1800 MW) to NHPC Limited.

The board of Aarti Drugs has approved the buyback of up to 6.65 lakh paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at Rs 900 a share for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 59.85 crore on a proportionate basis through tender offer. The board took note of intention of members of the promoter and promoter group including person in control of the company to participate in the proposed buyback.

Trident has been granted patent for “Process of manufacturing a fabric with homogeneous pores” by European Patent Office. The present invention comprises a method of producing Air rich yarn and fabric with pores throughout the cross-section thereby producing Air Rich fabrics and yarns which have high wettability, easy dryablity, quick absorbency and increased thickness.

The board of GNA Axles has considered and recommended Issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 The company has also announced a dividend payment of Rs 6 as a share. It has fixed August 11 as record date for dividend and bonus.

The board of Jaykay Enterprises has approved the incorporation of JK Digital & Advance Systems Private Limited (Proposed Company), as Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the company on July 21. The incorporation of the WOS will leverage the growth opportunities w.r.t. execute the Company’s plan going forward.

Equipp Social Impact Technologies Ltd has entered into a Joint Venture agreement with Seneca Global IT Services Private Limited (SenecaGlobal), a Company founded by serial entrepreneurs Rao Tummalapalli, Edward V. Szofer and Swaminathan Mani, who founded and headed organisations that employ about 5,000 professionals today.

Results calendar: Aarti Surfactants, Abans Enterprises, BASF, Canara Bank, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Craftsman Automation, DCM Shriram, Digicontent, Dwarikesh Sugar, Gravita, HDFC Asset Management Company, IDBI, IIFL Securities, J&K Bank, JK Paper, Kalyani Steels, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems, Likhami, LKP Securities, Mahindra Logistics, Maharashtra Scooters, Modella Woollens, Paisalo, PNB Housing, Poonawala Securities, Ravalgaon Sugars, Rane Brake Lining, Relaxo Footwear, Raghav Productivity, Sanjivani Paranteral, Shah Foods, Sharada Crop,Shoppers Stop, Spandana Sphoorty, SRF, SRU Steels, Tata Steel, Thangamayil, TMB, Triveni Glass, T Spiritual, TVS Motor, Uday Jewellery, Vertex and Waaree Renewable.

