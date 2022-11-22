Adani group’s open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake in New Delhi Television (NDTV) from the market would start from today. The offer, priced at ₹294 a share, will close on December 5, said a notice by JM Financial, the firm managing the offer on behalf of Adani Group firms. Markets regulator SEBI on November 7 granted its approval to the proposed Rs 492.81 crore-open offer.

Private equity firm Lighthouse India will sell its entire stake worth ₹320 crore (1.8 crore shares) in FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), through a block deal, according to media reports. The shares would be offered at a price of around ₹180-183.5 apiece.

The management of Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd has decided to recall all workmen who have been laid-off at the company’s unit situated at Bhudihal (Unit-15) with effect from December 1. The company is to complete the formalities relating to recalling of 29 workmen, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Meanwhile, its unit situated at Govenahalli (Unit-1) has extended partial lay-off for 36 workmen out of 148 total workmen for a period of 60 days from November 20.

PFC Financial Corporation has incorporated two special purpose vehicles for the development of independent transmission projects. Both will be wholly-owned subsidiaries of PFC Consulting, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation.

Dhunseri Tea and Industries Ltd has entered into Memorandum of Understanding with Warren Tea for acquisition three tea estates - Duamara Tea Estate, Tara Tea Estate an Deohall Tea Estate - in Assam for ₹32.95 crore.

Lupin’s subsidiary Lupin Human Welfare and Research Foundation has signed MoU with the Government of Rajasthan to strengthen healthcare system. It will address the prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in Alwar district.

JK Paper has entered into Share Purchase and Shareholders’ Agreements (SPSHAs) for the acquisition of 85 per cent shares of Horizon Packs Private Ltd. (HPPL) and Securipax Packaging Private Ltd. (SPPL), and the balance 15 per cent within a period of 3 years. HPPL and SPPL together are India’s largest corrugated [ackaging manufacturers with seven plants across the country. In FY 2021-22, HPPL and SPPL had a consolidated Revenue of ₹832 crore.

Lambodhara Textiles said that pursuant to the expansion of the Unit I situated at Thazhaiyuthu, Palani, Tamil Nadu, the operations along with the machineries of - Unit II at Neikarapatti, Palani, will be shifted and combined with Unit I from November 22. The shifting does not have any material and adverse effect on its operations, it further clarified.

Loyal Equipments Limited has received new work Order worth ₹2.36 crores from LINDE Engineering India Pvt Ltd for Supply of Skid & Off Skid (Wet Air Oxidation Skid Package).

MIC Electronics has received tender for supply, installation, testing, commissioning and comprehensive annual maintenance contract of telecom material at railway stations in Madhya Pradesh. The value of the tender is ₹2.02 crore.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit