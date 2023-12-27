Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd has received Letter of Award from Office of the Program Director, Uttarakhand Urban Sector Development Agency, for Development of Water Supply System with 18 years O&M, in Haldwani worth ₹525.49 crore; and Development of Water Supply System with 18 years O&M, at Kotdwar worth ₹373.21 crore.

Piramal Consumer Products Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Ltd, has agreed to enter into an agreement with AASAN Corporate Solutions Private Ltd, a promoter group company, for acquisition of Piramal Tower, Mumbai, for ₹875 crore. As business of the Company continues to expand, this transaction will allow the company and its subsidiaries to fulfil their future office space needs. The company has invested ₹289.59 crore in PCPPL by way of subscription to Rights Issue. There is no change in the shareholding percentage of the Company in PCPPL, pursuant to the aforesaid investment.

Adani Energy Solutions said it will acquire 100 per cent stake in Halvad Transmission from PFC Consulting. The company will invest nearly ₹3,000 crore to evacuate 7 GW of renewable energy from the Khavda Renewable Energy Park into the National Grid. The company will build, own, operate and maintain the transmission project for a period of 35 years.

India Glycols Limited has successfully added further capacity of 100 KLPD to the existing Grain Based Distillery at Kashipur (Uttarakhand) plant. The revised capacity of Grain Based Distillery at Kashipur (Uttarakhand) plant is 400 KLPD and is fully commissioned.

Power Grid Corporation has commenced commercial operations at the 500 MW wind energy zone in Tamil Nadu. It has also acquired Vataman Transmission for ₹18.2 crore and the Koppal-Gadag transmission SPV in Karnataka for ₹18.4 crore from Power Finance Corporation.

IL JIN Electronics (India) Private Ltd, material subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India Ltd, and Nexxbase Marketing Private Limited - Noise Brand, a Gurgaon based company engaged in the business of selling, distributing, marketing and advertising electronic products including smart watches, earphones, earbuds, headphones, have incorporated a 50:50 joint venture Company - Stelltek Technologies Private Ltd.

Maithan Alloys Limited has entered into an agreement for purchase of 10 lakh equity shares of National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The shares are proposed to be acquired through secondary market purchase and shall form part ofcurent investment of the Maithan Alloys Limited with view to reap the longtenn/short-term investment benefits. The proposed Cost of acquisition is ₹324 crore.

Columbia Petro Chem Private Ltd and Aditya Halwasiya have successfully completed ₹113-crore open offer to acquire up to 34.7 lakh shares or 26 per cent stake of Cupid Limited at ₹325 a share. Only 367 shares were tendered by public shareholders against an Open Offer for up to 34,67,880 fully paid up equity shares. The open offer was followed by Universal-Halwasiya Group and Family through Columbia Petro Chem Private Ltd and Aditya Halwasiya, after acquiring 55.8 lakh shares constituting 41.84 per cent of issued and paid up capital of Cupid Limited at ₹285 a share.

SJVN has bagged a 100 MW solar project worth ₹550 crore under e-Reverse auction conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam. This ground mounted solar project shall be developed by the SJVN through its wholly-owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL), at a tentative cost of ₹ 550 crore, the PSU major said.

Elpro International has acquired 4.65 lakh shares of ONGC for ₹9.7 crore.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to set up a branch office in the International Financial Services Centre, GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The board on Tuesday approved the proposal to set up a branch office at IFSC, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said its subsididary Zydus Healthcare Ltd has been served an income tax notice demand of ₹284.58 crore for for the assessment year 2023-2024.

The Board of Directors of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd has approved a proposal for entering into an Agreement for Sale with Aethon Developers Private Limited, subsidiary of Runwal Developers Private Limited, for the sale of the company’s land parcel at Lower Parel together with building thereon, for a consideration of ₹726 crore.

Seamec has signed an MoU with HAL Offshore for the charter hire of the offshore support vessel ‘Sea Pearl’ for 3 years at $9.6 million.

Gabriel India said that Puneet Gupta has resigned as chief operating officer of a two- and three-wheeler business unit. Anand Dinkar Sontakke has been appointed in his place.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit