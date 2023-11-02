SBI has raised Rs 10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.81 percent, through its first Basel III compliant Tier 2 bond for the current financial year. The bonds are issued for 15 years tenor, with the first call option after 10 years.

GAIL India has signed 15-year supply contract with BPCL for supply of propane to its petrochemical plant at Usar in Maharashtra. GAIL will procure 600 MTPA of propane from BPCL’s LNG import facility at Uran. The estimated value of the contract is around ₹63,000 crore.

The board of Bajaj Finance has approved a proposal to issue of 15.5 lakh warrants to the promoter Bajaj Finserv, at an issue price of Rs 7,670 per Warrant, amounting to Rs 1,188.85 crore.

Bondada Engineering, a BSE-SME listed company, has received a work order worth Rs 381 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam. The firm will provide infrastructure as a service (IaaSP) for the supply and erection of GBT, supply installation of infrastructure items and subsequent operation & maintenance for 5 years.

Results Calendar: Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Aptus Value Housing, Asahi India, Berger Paints India, Bombay Dyeing, Cholamandalam Investment, Container Corporation of India, Chemplast Sanmar, Clean Science & Technology, Dabur India, Datamatics, Dr Lal Path Labs, Deepak Fertilizers, EIH Associated Hotels, Godrej Properties, Gujarat Gas, Heranba Industries, Hikal, Indian Energy Exchange, IFB, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, JK Lakshmi Cement, Kirloskar Engineering, KSB Pumps, Kalpataru Projects International, Karnataka Bank, Linc, Minda Corporation, Morepen Lab, Nocil, PSP Projects, Ratnamani Metals, Religare, Sapphire Foods, Sheela Foam, Solar Industries and Suzlon Energy ,Tata Motors, Tatava Chintan Pharma and Tilaknagar Industries.

