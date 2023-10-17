Brigade Enterprises Limited has successfully bid in an e-auction conducted by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) for 9.71 acres of prime land in Neopolis, Kokapet, Hyderabad at a value of Rs. 68 crore an acre. The Company has executed the sale deed and got the same registered in its name today for aforesaid prime land parcel.

Som Distilleries and Breweries Limited has unveiled a strategic contract manufacturing agreement in Jammu and Kashmir for the manufacture of IMFL further fortifying its commitment to delivering highquality products to the Canteen Stores Department (CSD). This will also lead to a shorter turnaround time for the supply of its products to the northern and border regions of the country.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited, has signed a Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) with Endurance Technologies Limited, a leading auto component manufacturer, through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) TP Green Nature Limited, for the development of 12.5MW AC Captive Solar Plant. The plant will be set up at Aachegaon in Maharashtra and will generate 27.5 million units (MUs) of electricity every year. This will help in reducing Endurance Technologies’ carbon footprints and mitigate approximately 9,125 metric tonnes (MT) of carbon emissions annually.

Lupin Limited has entered into a Business Transfer Agreement with Lupin Manufacturing Solutions Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to carve out two Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients manufacturing sites situate at Dabhasa and Visakhapatnam and select R&D operations, including fermentation, at Lupin Research Park, Pune.

NLC India Limited, a Navratna Central Public Sector Undertaking headquartered at Neyveli, Tamil Nadu, incorporated a new wholly-owned Subsidiary NLC India Green Energy. Currently, projects to the tune of 2 GW of Renewable Energy are under implementation and will be taken up by NIGEL, including 600 MW solar power project in Gujarat and 810 MW Solar Photovoltaic Power Project in Rajasthan. Already, NLCIL has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary NLC India Renewables Limited for Asset monetisation.

The board of Oil India has approved Charter hire of one Anchor Moored Drillship or Semi-submersibte Drilling Unit with associated equipment and services at a total estimated cost of ₹1,282.55 crore (excluding GST).

The board of Grasim Industries on Monday approved a proposal to raise up to ₹4,000 crore through a rights issue. Among others, Grasim Industries is entering into the paints business through the brand ‘Birla Opus’ where it is investing ₹10,000 crore to set up green field capacities.

The Board of Directors Satin Creditcare Network will meet on October 19 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of any instrument or security including equity shares or any other equity based instruments or securities or any combination thereof in one or more tranches including by way of a private placement (including one or more Qualified Institutions Placements (QIP).

City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited has cancelled the allotment of two plots situated at Sanpada, Navi Mumbai. There is no material impact of the aforesaid cancellation on the financial, operations or other activities of the Company, however, the Company has challenged the Cancellation Order by

filing a Writ Petition before the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Bombay.

Dynamic Cables Limited has commenced the commercial production of its additional capacity under the expansion plan at plant situated at SKS Industrial Area, Reengus, Tehsil Shree Madhopur, Distt., Sikar-332404 with effect from 16 October, 2023 which will increase the annual capacity by up to 5,000 KMS of cables and speciality conductors. The additional capacity is expected to cater to the rising demand for the Company’s products.

Data Patterns (India) Limited has announced a Licensing and Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement with IN-SPACe, a single-window, independent, nodal agency that functions as an autonomous agency in the Department of Space (DoS). This agreement will provide Data Patterns with miniature SAR Radar capability.

Electronics Mart India Limited has commenced the commercial operation of anew Multi Brand Store under the brand name ‘BAJAJ ELECTRONICS’ on 15th October 2023 at the following location in Andhra Pradesh:

Cosmo Films has launched its new business division- Cosmo Plastech. This strategic move aligns perfectly with the company’s vision of offering a diverse range of packaging solutions to its valued partners for a wide array of FMCG products, providing enhanced supply chain efficiency.

Piramal Pharma Limited’s Pharma Solutions (PPS) business, a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has formally announced the launch of a high-throughput screening facility that augments the existing in-vitro biology capabilities at its drug discovery services site in Ahmedabad, India. This new expansion significantly adds primary and secondary screening capabilities of compounds prepared at the Ahmedabad site.

Savita Oil Technologies Limited has announced the successful commissioning of new Synthetic Ester manufacturing plant at its facility in Mahad. This multipurpose plant designed to manufacture Synthetic Esters for Transformer Fluid applications, will also have the capability to manufacture Synthetic Esters for high performance Automotive and Industrial Lubricants.

Sarveshwar Foods Ltd. has announced that it has been approved as Strategic Supplier for supplying basmati, non-basmati rice, other agricultural products, food items etc. for Jammu Region by KRIBHCO-a national level Multi State Cooperative Society and has been awarded an initial Order of Rs. 12.7 crore for supply of Non - Basmati White Rice as per the Purchase Order issued by KRIBCHO Agri Business Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of KRIBCHO).

VA Tech WABAG Limited has partnered with Pani Energy Inc.’s (Pani) to implement applied AI for treatment plants. The new category of digital technology is called Operational Intelligence (OI) and delivered through their product Pani ZED™, in the plant operations. The partnership aims to leverage Pani’s platform to optimise on OPEX in the plants by reducing downtime, energy consumption, and chemical usage. Additionally, it will expedite crucial decision making processes and enhance the longevity of critical equipment.

