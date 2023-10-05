Reliance Infrastructure has said that IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited, in the capacity of security trustee to the lenders of Dhursar Solar Power Private Limited (DSPPL) (which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company’s Associate – Reliance Power Limited) has initiated pre-institution mediation proceedings against the Company for recovery of a sum of Rs. 211.50 crore along with interest thereon before the concerned authority of the Hon’ble High Court Bombay at Mumbai. The Company shall take all appropriate steps, as per legal advice,

Sheela Foam has received a Show Cause Cum Demand Notice from the Commissioner of GST Intelligence, Gautam Budh Nagar, Greater Noida, alleging a tax demand of ₹ 20.26 Crore in addition with the an equivalent penalty of Rs. 20.26 crore and applicable interest on the said demand. The alleged demand and the impugned Show Cause Cum Demand Notice pertains to account of wrong availment of transitional input credit and other wrong availment of input tax credit of GST. The Company will be filing appropriate response

IdeaForge Technology has received Rs 9,19,43,559 from TATA AIG General Insurance Company against the claim made for R s9,19,96,402 due to Fire incident at EL–146, TTC Industrial Area, Electronic Zone, MIDC, on April 6.

ACC Limited has incorporated two Wholly Owned Subsidiary Companies- ACC Concrete South Limited and ACC Concrete West Limited. The subsidiaries are formed to carry on the business of manufacturing and dealing in cement, RMC and allied products and by-products.

Vedanta has received an order from Assistant Commissioner, Udaipur, imposing a penalty of Rs 32,66,809 under Section 74(9) of the CGST Act. The Order has been passed on the contention that the Company had wrongly availed Input Tax Credit, Vedanta informed the exchanges.

Hindustan Zinc, India’s largest & only integrated producer of Zinc, Lead & Silver has chosen GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd (GreenLine), a part of Essar Group and a pioneer in green mobility solutions, as its sustainable logistics partner and is set to deploy GreenLine’s LNG-powered fleet in its supply chain and transportation operations. LNG-powered vehicles significantly reduce emissions compared to diesel and align perfectly with the sustainability goals of both organisations. This initiative will not only reduce the carbon footprint associated with transportation but also set new industry standards for green logistics.

Adani Gangavaram Port has set a new record of handling 160 rakes. The port dispatched the cargo to the power industries of Andhra Pradesh & Tamil Nadu. These are the highest number of incoming coal rakes handled by the port over the last month. The port has loaded 42 wagons of BCN rake in 3 hours 30 minutes for Indian Potash Limited.

JM Financial has said that Manish Sheth stepped down from the company as Chief Financial Officer with effect from September 30. Sheth will continue to be the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the JM Financial Home Loans Limited, one of the subsidiaries of the Company. As communicated earlier, Nishit Shah has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from October 1.

Hero MotoCorp has received 13,688 bookings for its newly launched flagship motorcycle, Karizma XMR. Dispatches of Karizma XMR to Hero MotoCorp dealerships have already started and customer deliveries will begin in the festive period this month.

Marico said domestic volumes grew in low-single digits on a year-on-year basis, with low single-digit volume growth in Parachute Coconut Oil and Saffola Edible Oils, and low single-digit value growth in Value Added Hair Oils. The International business delivered double-digit constant currency growth.

Healthcare Global Enterprises has announced a strategic acquisition of SRJ CBCC Cancer Hospital in Indore. HCG plans to expand by adding 100 beds and state of art cancer diagnostic and treatment facility within an estimated operational timeline of 2 years. With this, HCG is now a network of 21 comprehensive cancer centres with 24 hospitals across India and Africa, and 8 Daycare centres.

Asirvad Micro Finance Limited, a subsidiary of Manappuram Finance, has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated October 05,2023, with SEBI, BSE & NSE in connection with its proposed initial public offer of equity shares, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has acquired 0.02 per cent stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank on October 4 from open market purchases. The acquisition of shares is being made in the ordinary course of the Company’s business

Devyani International has entered into arrangement with PVR Inox Limited, premium cinema exhibitor in India, for introducing Costa Coffee’‘s handcrafted hot & cold coffees at some of the PVR INOX properties.

Chalet Hotels has commenced operations in respect of 88 rooms at its Hotel at Pune viz. ‘‘Novotel Pune Nagar Road’‘ with effect from today i.e. October 4, 2023, taking the count for the said Hotel to 311 rooms.

Asian Star Company has commenced the production of Diamond Studded Jewellery at newly set up manufacturing unit located at Unit No. GJ-16, SDF-VII, SEEPZ SEZ. This unit will cater to the international market.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit