- May 10, 2024 16:20
Stock Market Live Today: Closing Bell: Sensex and Nifty recover from previous decline, close in positive territory
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty found firmer ground on Friday, propelled by a rally in market heavyweights Reliance Industries, ITC and Bharti Airtel amid a supportive trend overseas.
Recovering from the sharp decline in the previous trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 260.30 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 72,664.47. During the day, it rallied 542.37 points or 0.74 per cent to 72,946.54.
The NSE Nifty climbed 97.70 points or 0.44 per cent to 22,055.20.
From the Sensex basket, Power Grid, NTPC, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Motors were the biggest gainers.
On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled with gains.
European markets were trading in the green. Wall Street ended in positive territory on Thursday.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.41 per cent to USD 84.22 a barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,994.86 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.
In the previous session, the BSE benchmark dropped 1,062.22 points or 1.45 per cent to settle at 72,404.17 on Thursday. The NSE Nifty dived 345 points or 1.55 per cent to 21,957.50. - PTI
- May 10, 2024 16:16
Stock Market Live Today: BPCL shares rally 4.50% after earnings announcement
The stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Friday climbed 4.50 per cent after the company for the full 2023-24 fiscal reported a record net profit of Rs 26,858.84 crore, and announced one bonus share for each share held.
Shares of the company went up by 4.44 per cent to settle at Rs 618.60 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.98 per cent to Rs 621.80.
On the NSE, it climbed 4.50 per cent to Rs 618.80. During the day, it soared 5 per cent to Rs 621.95.
The company’s market capitalisation (mcap) went up by Rs 5,705.13 crore to Rs 1,34,189.97 crore.
In traded volume terms, 10.93 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE and 220.80 lakh shares at the NSE during the day. - PTI
- May 10, 2024 16:05
Stock Market Live Today: Tata Motors Q4 consolidated net profit jumps over 3-fold at Rs 17,528.59 cr; revenue up 13.3% at Rs 1,19,986.31 cr
- May 10, 2024 16:01
Currency Market Live Today: Rupee closes little changed, logs slight weekly decline Body
The Indian rupee closed nearly flat on Friday, tracking subdued moves in its Asian peers and as expectations of the central bank’s intervention blunted the pressure of dollar demand from local oil companies and foreign banks.
The rupee ended at 83.50 against the U.S. dollar, barely changed from its previous close at 83.5025. The local currency declined nearly 0.1% week-on-week. - Reuters
- May 10, 2024 15:44
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at close
Major gainers on the NSE were BPCL (4.50%), Power Grid (2.45%), NTPC (2.41%), Hero Motocorp(2.35%), Eicher Motors (2.23%)
Major losers:
TCS (-1.65%), Cipla (1.38%), LTIMindtree (1.27%), Kotak Bank (1.22%), Infosys (0.95%)
- May 10, 2024 15:43
Stock Market Live Today: BSE Sensex ends at 72,664.47, up 260.30 pts or 0.36%; Nifty 50 at 22,055.20, up 97.70 pts or 0.44%
- May 10, 2024 15:28
Stock Market Live Today: TBO Tek IPOsSubscribed 71.52x, QIB 100.39x, NII 47.69x, Retail 21.76x, employee quota 14.69x; closes today
TBO Tek IPO has been subscribed 71.52 times as of 3.18 pm on May 10, 2024. The QIB portion has been subscribed 100.39 times, NII 47.69 times, retail 21.76 times, and those reserved for employees 14.69 times. The issue closes today
- May 10, 2024 15:28
Stock Market Live Today: Aadhar Housing Finance IPOsSubscribed 19.31x, closes today
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO has been subscribed 19.31 times as of 3.18 pm on May 10, 2024. The QIB portion has been subscribed 52.40 times, NII 15.35 times, retail 2.19 times, and those reserved for employees 6.05 times. The issue closes today.
- May 10, 2024 15:10
Stocks in news today: Banco Products (India) announced that Bharat Parekh has been appointed as GM – Purchase
- May 10, 2024 15:10
Stock market live news: Top gainers, losers at this hour
Major gainers on the NSE at 3 pm:
BPCL (4.42%), NTPC (2.82%), Power Grid (2.82%), Hero Motocorp (2.54%), Bharti Airtel (2.47%)
Major losers:
TCS (-1.65%), Infosys (-1.11%), Cipla (-1.09%), LTIMindtree (-1.02%), M&M(-0.96%)
- May 10, 2024 15:10
Share market live news: Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on May 10, 2024, were 2,094 against 1,677 stocks that declined; 128 stocks remain unchanged.
Total stocks traded were 3,899. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 108, and those that hit a 52-week low was 43.
In addition, 282 stocks traded in lower circuit, while 234 hit the upper circuit.
- May 10, 2024 15:05
Market live news: SBI Q4 results: Brokerages remain bullish, increases target price
Majority of domestic and global brokerages have maintained their ‘buy’ call on SBI after India’s largest PSU posted record profits.
State Bank of India, after market hours on Thursday, reported its highest standalone quarterly net profit at ₹20,698 crore in Q4 FY24 on the back of robust growth in non-interest income.
- May 10, 2024 14:55
Stock market live news: Sangam (India) reported its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 at ₹13.66 crore as against ₹30.13 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Sangam (India) stock falls 2.51% on the NSE, trading at ₹389.70.
- May 10, 2024 14:42
Market live news: Aurobindo Pharma informed that the USFDA inspected Unit-VII, an API manufacturing facility, of Apitoria Pharma Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company
The subsidiary is situated at Parwada Mandal, Anakapally District, Andhra Pradesh. The inspection closed with 1 observation, per the company.
Aurobindo Pharma’s stock trades at ₹1,126.60 on the NSE, up 1.01%.
- May 10, 2024 14:38
Share market live news: Cipla stock trades at ₹1,347.80 on the NSE, down 0.81%.
Cipla Ltd reported its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 at ₹931.87 crore as against ₹521.51 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The board has recommended final dividend of ₹13 per equity share.
- May 10, 2024 14:24
Stocks in news today: Dr Lal Path Labs stock surges 6.54% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,377.45
Dr Lal Path Labs reported its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2024 at ₹85.8 crore as against ₹56.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
- May 10, 2024 13:55
Stock market live news: Here’s what Govind Rai, CEO & Co-Founder, Insomniacs Digital, said on Akshay Tritya home sales
“When compared to the highly volatile virtual assets, Akshay Tritya is one of the best time to invest in tangible assets like gold and real estate. It’s interesting to observe how focused communication—using AI implementation for overall automation in the customer experiences—has taken centre stage in light of the evolving dynamics of the Indian real estate industry. Since real estate transparency is at its pinnacle at present, strong residential sales on Akshay Tritya are anticipated thanks to the digital push.”
- May 10, 2024 13:52
Buzzing stocks: Polycab India stock jumps 8.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹6,283 after Q4 results.
- May 10, 2024 13:49
Share market live news: Nifty IT falls 1% at 32,873.50
Major losers include:
TCS (-1.61%), Persistent Systems (-1.38%), Infosys (-1.35%), LTIMindtree (-1.24%), LTTS (-1.04%)
- May 10, 2024 13:47
Buzzing stocks: Astra Microwave Products stock surges 5.91% on the BSE, trading at ₹673.35
Astra Microwave Products and Teledyne e2v HiRel have entered into collaboration to provide semiconductor services.
- May 10, 2024 13:47
Stock market live updates: Global rally lifts Nifty, Sensex amid election outcome caution in markets
NSE Nifty rose 0.19 per cent or 41.20 points to 21,998.70, while the BSE Sensex was at 72,441.21 up 0.05 per cent or 40 points.
A total of 3,820 stocks were actively traded, 1,880 advanced, while 1,782 declined and 158 stocks remained unchanged where 97 stocks hit a 52 week high and 39 stocks hit a 52 week low at 1.13 pm on the BSE.
Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said, “The markets opened on a positive note on account of a rally in the global markets. US Fed and Bank of England rate cut hope lifted US, Europe and Asian markets between 1-2 per cent. However, in the past few sessions, the domestic market has not yet participated in the global market because traders took cautious approaches ahead of the Lok Sabha Election outcome.
- May 10, 2024 13:38
Stock market live updates: Strides Pharma Science’s shares rise 1.64% on USFDA approval
Strides Pharma Science Limited’s shares rose 1.64 per cent after the company announced that its subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte Limited, Singapore, received approval from the USFDA for Sevelamer Carbonate Tablets, 800 mg. Read more
- May 10, 2024 13:22
Stock market live updates: Jupiter Wagons stock hits 52-week high at ₹473.60 on the NSE. currently trades at ₹468.35, higher by 11.45%
- May 10, 2024 13:22
Stock market live updates: TVS Holdings board approves acquisition of Home Credit India Finance shares; stock rises on NSE
TVS Holdings board has approved acquisition of 88,09,45,401 equity shares of Home Credit India Finance Private Ltd from Home Credit India B.V., an entity based in Netherlands and Home Credit International A.S., an entity based in Czech Republic, for an aggregate consideration of ₹554,06,28,287, and execution of a sale and purchase agreement with Home Credit India B.V., Home Credit International A.S., Home Credit India Finance Private Ltd.
TVS Holdings stock rises 1.50% on the NSE, trading at ₹9,866.70.
- May 10, 2024 13:18
Stock market live updates: Rail Vikas Nigam is lowest bidder for South East Central Railway project; stock trades lower on NSE
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has emerged the lowest bidder (L1) from South East Central Railway for provision of auto signalling with electronic interlocking (OFC based) between Champa-Saragaon-Baraduar-Sakti section with alteration in existing electronic interlocking & supply, commissioning of new electronic interlocking, MSDAC & IPS etc., in the Champa-Sakti Section of Bilaspur Division of S.E.C. Railway. Stock trades at ₹256.90 on the NSE, down by 1.59%
- May 10, 2024 13:11
Stock market live updates: TBO Tek IPO subscribed 17.59 times as of 1 pm on May 10, 2024
TBO Tek IPO has been subscribed 17.59 times as of 1 pm on May 10, 2024. The QIB portion has been subscribed 13.51 times, NII 26.45 times, retail 16.69 times, and that reserved for employees 11 times. The issue closes today.
- May 10, 2024 13:10
Stock market live updates: Aadhar Housing Finance IPO subscribed 4.10 times as of 1 pm on May 10, 2024
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO has been subscribed 4.10 times as of 1 pm on May 10, 2024. The QIB portion has been subscribed 6.23 times, NII 7.01 times, retail 1.62 times, and that reserved for employees 5.01 times. The issue closes today.
- May 10, 2024 13:09
Stock market live updates: Netweb Technologies launches high-end computing server, storage and switch manufacturing facility in Faridabad. Stock trades at ₹1,956.40 on BSE, down 1.38%
- May 10, 2024 13:07
Stock market live updates: Imagicaaworld Entertainment has launched six new rides at Imagicaa Water Park, Khopoli. Stock trades at ₹78.60 on the NSE, up 2.08%
- May 10, 2024 12:45
- May 10, 2024 12:32
Stock market live updates: Strides Pharma Science receives USFDA approval for Sevelamer Carbonate Tablets, 800 mg; stock trades at ₹837.10 on NSE, up 0.46%
- May 10, 2024 12:31
Stock market live updates: Thomas Cook India launches TCPay, shares rise 2.26%
Thomas Cook (India) Limited’s shares were up by 2.26 per cent after the company launched TCPay, it is a service aimed at simplifying international money transfers. The company said sending money abroad involved visiting branches, cumbersome paperwork, and limited operating hours. Read more
- May 10, 2024 12:22
Stock market live updates: Tata Motors stock inches up 0.60% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,036.45
- May 10, 2024 12:12
Stock market live updates: Shashank Pal, Chief Business Officer, PL Wealth Management on gold
“Akshay Tritiya, being the eternal symbol of new beginnings, is considered by many to be an auspicious occasion to begin purchasing gold. Gold is universally recognized as one of the best investments to preserve value, capital, as well as purchasing power. This makes gold investment much more than investment for best returns sake. Over the years, the Akshay Tritiya season has come to represent a time when we as investors reflect on the economic value provided by the precious yellow metal that we hold in such high regard in our culture. And every year, our confidence is only reaffirmed when we gauge the movement of gold in the market. Data from our yearly analysis of gold in honour of the Akshaya Tritiya festival reveal that despite some volatility in the short run, over time gold always serves as a safe haven for investors. Supply and demand forces impacting the world on a yearly basis seem to have little impact on the reliability of gold as a commodity in the span of decades. Looking at Akshaya Tritiya’s yearly gold data, the performance of gold as a commodity in the market indicates that it is a reliable investment choice for the long term.
We believe this year itself we are going to witness a slowdown in the returns generated by gold, compared to the last two years. This conjecture is based on several factors, one of the key ones being the strengthening of the US dollar riding on the back of an expected relaxation of interest rates by the Fed later this year. In addition, Central banks of the world are currently on a buying spree. Such a spree will definitely taper down within the next one or two quarters, thus markedly lowering demand. There are alternatives such as Sovereign Gold Bonds by the government or invest in the capital markets with Gold ETFs and sophisticated Fund of Funds schemes that are available today in the market. These kinds of instruments allow for easy liquidity and take away the added worries about testing for purity. Storage is another issue that can be avoided by investing in gold based financial instruments.”
- May 10, 2024 12:12
Stock market live updates: Tapan Patel, Fund Manager-commodities, Tata Asset Management on the gold outlook and different investment strategies for gold
Gold prices have witnessed sharp rally in the month of March 2024 with prices hitting all-time highs in domestic and international markets. Gold prices in India have crossed Rs. 73000 per 10 gram while at COMEX prices have crossed $2400 per ounce mark. We have seen investors cashing out their investment in gold with redemption in instruments like SGB and gold ETFs. However, gold prices may continue to get support from global macro headwinds, central bank buying and geopolitical factors. The US Fed pivot of interest rate cycle may provide sudden boost to the prices where market is still bracing for ‘higher for longer’ rate scenario.
We believe gold prices are poised for minor correction from current levels while we remain bullish over the medium term on supportive fundamentals with staggered buying approach. Investors may choose dynamic asset allocation to the gold related instrument available in market apart from physical ownership of gold. Long term investors may look for Sovereign Gold Bonds to take additional advantage of fixed interest on the investment. Investors looking for medium to short term investment through staggered or lump sum buying may opt for gold ETFs schemes.
- May 10, 2024 12:11
Stock market live updates: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 12 noon
Major gainers: BPCL (3.75%), Hero Motocorp (2.94%), NTPC (2.56%), Adani Ports (2.44%), Asian Paints (2.31%)
Major losers: TCS (-1.55%), Infosys (-1.29%), Tech Mahindra (-1.27%), LTIMindtree (-1.07%), Kotak Bank (-0.97%)
- May 10, 2024 12:10
Stock market live updates: BSE snapshot at noon
A total of 2,118 stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on May 10, 2024, against 1,476 stocks that declined; 151 stocks remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,745. While 92 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 34 hit a 52-week low.
In addition, 260 stocks traded in lower circuit, while 173 hit the upper circuit.
- May 10, 2024 12:08
Stock market live updates: With no FAME in April, electric two-wheeler makers report major decline in sales
The retail sales of electric two-wheeler (E2W) fell by more than half to 65,111 units in April against 1,39,531 in March, indicating people rushed to buy the vehicles before government’s subsidy scheme got over on March 31. Read more
- May 10, 2024 12:00
Stock market live updates: JASH Engineering consolidated orders for April 2024 at ₹48 crore, of which orders worth ₹27 crore are for Indian market; stock trades lower on NSE
JASH Engineering reported its consolidated orders for the month of April 2024 at ₹48 crore of which orders worth ₹27 crore are for Indian market.
Stock trades at ₹2,074.35 on the NSE, down by 3.71%.
- May 10, 2024 11:36
Stock market live updates: Infosys Foundation inks MoU with Ashoka University, to help augment scientific research at the university’s Chemical Biology Lab
Infosys Foundation has signed an MoU with Ashoka University, Sonepat, Haryana, which will help augment scientific research at the university’s Chemical Biology Lab. Infosys Foundation has committed a grant of ₹27 crore for the upgradation of this laboratory.
Infosys stock trades at ₹1,420.30 on the NSE, down by 1.34%
- May 10, 2024 11:33
Stock market live updates: Perspective by Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry, on ‘Expectation for gold sales on Akshaya Tritiya’
“Domestically, gold prices have increased 13% since the last Akshaya Tritiya, leaving a trail of bullish growth patterns in terms of both price and demand. We will see the momentum inflate twofold during Akshaya Tritiya and this uptick in trend will be driven by the sentimental value attached towards the yellow metal along with one of the most auspicious moments to invest in safe-haven like gold. Having said that, there is a behavioural shift observed among the young buyers who are investing largely in gold for adornment purposes and this trend too, has developed a robust market share of its own.
Silver on the other hand too, has grown 11% y-o-y and as per findings from a recent report by Motilal Oswal, will outgrow gold in the near term. The fan base for silver has witnessed significant growth in the past few years and we foresee a 10%-15% rise in demand on this auspicious occasion. Overall, both gold and silver have emerged as dependable asset classes and with the projection of their prices touching 75,000 and 1,00,000 during the year, we will see a strong demand influx during the festive buying throughout the year.”
- May 10, 2024 11:27
Stock Market Live Updates: Major Nifty Metal gainers
Major gainers of Nifty metal stocks:
Hindustan Zinc (7.43%), Vedanta (3.07%), Hindustan Copper (2.75%), JSW Steel (2.01%)
- May 10, 2024 11:21
Stock Market Today: Thomas Cook stock rises 1.83% after launching TCPay
Thomas Cook (India) has announced the launch of TCPay, a new digital service.
The stock rose 1.83% on the NSE, trading at ₹202.95.
- May 10, 2024 11:18
Stock Market Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies falls 0.18%
Happiest Minds Technologies stock trades at ₹808.80 on the NSE, down 0.18%. The company signed agreements to acquire 100% Membership interests of USA-based Azure native digital product engineering company Aureus Tech Systems LLC (Aureus).
- May 10, 2024 11:16
Stock Market Today: Geojit Financial retains Buy rating on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, says outlook sustainable
Geojit Financial on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance:
IPRU, a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Prudential Corp. Holdings, offers life, health and pension products.
In Q4FY24, net premium income rose 17.1% YoY to Rs. 14,788cr, driven by robust growth in non-par life insurance, annuity non-par, and linked life
The Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) grew 9.5% YoY in Q4FY24, underpinned by a strong distribution network and digital support.
Value of New Business (VNB) declined 19.5% YoY to Rs. 2,227cr in FY24, and the VNB margin weakened to 24.6% from 32% in FY23.
IPRU witnessed better business growth as a result of increased premium income and APE in Q4FY24.
The company’s continuous focus on strengthening its distribution network, product and process innovation, and digitalisation in business processes, is expected to boost future performance and provide a sustainable outlook on the stock
Therefore, we retain our BUY rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs. 670 based on 1.7x FY26E EV
- May 10, 2024 11:07
Stock Market Live Updates: Major gainers and losers
Major gainers on the BSE at 11 am:
Hindustan Zinc (6.88%), Vijaya Diagnostic (6.71%), Honeywell Automation(6.15%), Endurance Technologies (5.91%), JWL (5.67%)
Major losers:
Intellect Design (-12.53%), Sonata Software (-4.01%), Kirloskar Oil Engines (-3.75%), Share India Securities (-3.47%), Birlasoft (-3.25%)
- May 10, 2024 11:01
Stock Market Today: BPCL rises 3.5% after posting 30% decline in Q4 net profit to ₹4,790 crore
BPCL stock rose 3.50% on the NSE, trading at ₹612.90. The company had reported a 30% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹4,790 crore in Q4 FY24 on account of lower refining margins and elevated costs.
- May 10, 2024 10:53
Stock Market Live Updates: Intellect Design Arena tanks 13.10% to ₹890.50 on NSE after Q4 results
- May 10, 2024 10:47
Stock market live updates: Bank Nifty prediction today – May 10, 2024: Index attempting to recover, buy if resistance is breached
Bank Nifty opened slightly higher today at 47,556 compared to yesterday’s close of 47,488. It appreciated further and is now at 47,770, up 0.6 per cent, so far today. Read more
- May 10, 2024 10:45
Stock market live updates: TBO Tek IPO subscribed 5.09 times as of 10.33 am on May 10, 2024
TBO Tek IPO has been subscribed 5.09 times as of 10.33 am on May 10, 2024. The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.18 times, NII 10.47 times, retail 11.72 times, and that reserved for employees 7.66 times. The issue closes today.
- May 10, 2024 10:44
Stock market live updates: Aadhar Housing Finance IPO subscribed 1.68 times till 10.30 am on May 10, 2024
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO has been subscribed 1.68 times as of 10.30 am on May 10, 2024. The QIB portion has been subscribed 2.05 times, NII 2.49 times, retail 1.10 times, and those reserved for employees 3.95 times. The issue closes today.
- May 10, 2024 10:42
Stock market live updates: Nifty prediction today – May 10, 2024: Intraday rise possible. Stay out of the market
Nifty 50 is attempting to recover after falling through the week. The support around 21,900 is holding well. The index is currently trading at 22,124, up 0.77 per cent. The advances/ declines ratio is at 44:6. It is important to see if the bounce sustains. Read more
- May 10, 2024 10:30
Stock market live updates: Major gainers among Nifty FMCG stocks: ITC (2.41%), UBL (1.76%), United Spirits (1.45%), Coalgate Palmolive (1.37%)
- May 10, 2024 10:30
Stock market live updates: Tata Motors revenue expected to grow 17% with improvement in JLR performance, passenger vehicle biz
Driven by growth in the passenger vehicle segment, Tata Motors Ltd is expected to see a strong uptick in consolidated revenue in Q4. The consolidated revenue is expected to increase by 17 per cent with the improvement in JLR performance, passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle year-on-year businesses. Read more
- May 10, 2024 10:13
Stock market live updates: BSE Sensex rose by 522.76 pts or 0.72% at 72,926.93 as of 10.08 am
- May 10, 2024 10:12
Stock market live updates: BLS International Services stock rises 1.3% on NSE following contract with Portuguese embassy in Morocco for visa outsourcing services in Rabat, Casablanca
- May 10, 2024 10:04
Stock market live updates: Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early trade
The rupee was trading in a narrow range against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by elevated crude oil prices. Read more
- May 10, 2024 10:03
Stock market live updates: LTTS concludes 7th edition of hackathon TECHgium
L&T Technology Services concluded the 7th edition of the annual hackathon, TECHgium, an innovation platform for engineering students. At least 36,765 students from 503 engineering institutes across the country took part in the annual technology competition, held at LTTS’ Bengaluru campus. Read more
- May 10, 2024 10:02
Stock market live updates: SBI stock trades at ₹822.60 on the NSE, up 0.34%. The stock, on May 9, hit an all-time high at ₹839.65 after Q4 results
- May 10, 2024 09:56
Stock market live updates: Markets open higher on BPCL, auto support
Domestic equity markets opened higher on Friday, aided by gains in auto stocks and a post-results jump in Bharat Petroleum. Read more
- May 10, 2024 09:53
Stock market live updates: All sectors except realty, IT, PSU bank, and media trading positive on the NSE. Nifty FMCG rises 1.16% to trade at 55,258.35
- May 10, 2024 09:52
Stock market live updates: India VIX is at 18.21, up 0.02%
- May 10, 2024 09:52
Stock market live updates: BSE Sensex is up 333.13 points or 0.46% at 72,737.30 as of 9.44 am, and Nifty 50 is up 115.75 points or 0.53% at 22,073.25
- May 10, 2024 09:52
Stock market live updates: Route Mobile stock rises 1.38% on NSE, trading at ₹1,426.25. The company has become part of the Proximus Group
- May 10, 2024 09:51
Stock market live updates: LIC files appeal against order demanding GST along with interest; stock trades higher on NSE
Life Insurance Corporation of India has filed an appeal before the Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Appeals), Jamshedpur, against an order issued by Additional Commissioner, Central GST & Central Excise, Jamshedpur, demanding GST of ₹161.62 crore for FY 2018-19 & 2019-20, along with interest as applicable and penalty of ₹16.16 crore.
Stock trades at ₹909.25 on the NSE, up 0.79%.
- May 10, 2024 09:37
Stock market live updates: Quess Corp stock inches up 0.32% on the NSE, trading at ₹629.75 after Q4 results
- May 10, 2024 09:37
Stock market live updates: CARE Ratings consolidated net profit of ₹24.55 crore in March quarter; to pay final dividend of ₹11; stock inches up on NSE
CARE Ratings has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹24.55 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, as against ₹20.15 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹11. Stock inches up 0.59% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,108.
- May 10, 2024 09:34
Stock market live updates: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 9.30 am
Major gainers: BPCL (3.29%), Axis Bank (2.08%), NTPC (1.98%), ITC (1.93%), Hero Motocorp (1.74%)
Major losers: Infosys (-1.54%), LTIMindtree (-1.11%), L&T (-0.66%), HCL Tech (-0.36%), Tech Mahindra (-0.35%)
- May 10, 2024 09:30
Stock market live updates: Nexus Select expects to post 9% growth in net operating income in FY25
Blackstone-sponsored Nexus Select Trust is poised to report 9 per cent growth in its net operating income (NOI) and 9-10 per cent higher distribution in FY25 as it exceeded its targets for FY24 on several parameters. Read more
- May 10, 2024 09:29
Stock market live updates: Organic Recycling Systems has launched a new product GAC-01 under the activated carbon category
- May 10, 2024 09:15
Stock market live updates: Crude oil futures trade higher as data points to improvement in Chinese economy
Crude oil futures traded higher on Friday morning as the trade data from China showed improvement in economy in that country. At 9.09 am on Friday, July Brent oil futures were at $84.33, up by 0.54 per cent, and June crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $79.75, up by 0.62 per cent. May crude oil futures were trading at ₹6658 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Friday morning against the previous close of ₹6606, up by 0.79 per cent, and June futures were trading at ₹6640 against the previous close of ₹6587, up by 0.80 per cent. Read more
- May 10, 2024 08:24
Stock market live updates: Earnings in Focus
Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Cipla, Bank of Baroda, ABB India, Union Bank of India, Polycab India, Bank of India, Thermax, Kalyan Jewellers, Aarti Industries, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Piramal Pharma, Finolex Industries, Fine Organics Industries, Sapphire Foods, Syrma SGS Technology, V.I.P Industries, Dilip Buildcon, Ami Organics, TCI Express, Sharda Cropchem, Punjab and Sind Bank, Great Eastern Shipping, and Neuland Laboratories.
Earnings Post Market Hours
BPCL (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.62% at Rs 1,16 lakh crore vs Rs 1,15 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1.21 lakh crore).
Ebitda up 47.97% at Rs 9,213 crore vs Rs 6,226 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 8766 crore).
Margin up 251 bps at 7.9% vs 5.39%, (Bloomberg estimate 7.3%).
Net profit up 24.34% at Rs 4224 crore vs Rs 3397 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 5,342 crore).
Board recommended final dividend of Rs 21 per share.
Bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.
Note: Exceptional item of Rs 1798 crore.
Abbott India (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.14% at Rs 1439 crore vs Rs 1343 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1476 crore).
Ebitda up 17.71%at Rs 330 crore vs Rs 280.35 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 351 crore).
Margin up 205 bps at 22.93% vs 20.87% (Bloomberg estimate 23.8%).
Net profit up 24.04% at Rs 287.06 crore vs Rs 231.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 278 crore).
Recommended final dividend of Rs 410 per share.
Intellect Design Arena (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 3.27% at Rs 614 crore vs Rs 634 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 631 crore).
EBIT up 4.65% at Rs 101 crore vs Rs 96.67 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 100 crore).
Margin up 124 bps at 16.48% vs 15.23%, (Bloomberg estimate 15.89%).
Net profit down 13.58% at Rs 73.35 crore vs Rs 84.88 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 90.77 crore).
Mahanagar Gas (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.76% at Rs 1,613 crore vs Rs 1569 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,547 crore).
Ebitda down 11.95% at Rs 395 crore vs Rs 449 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 421 crore).
Margin down 410 bps at 24.49% vs 28.6%, (Bloomberg estimate 27.2%).
Net profit down 20.46% at Rs 252 crore vs Rs 317 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 297 crore).
Recommended final dividend of Rs 18 per share.
Hikal (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 5.72% at Rs 514 crore vs Rs 545 crore.
Ebitda up 7.32% at Rs 94.46 crore vs Rs 88.01 crore.
Margin up 223 bps at 18.37% vs 16.14%.
Net profit down 5.63% at Rs 33.97 crore vs Rs 36 crore.
VST Tillers Tractors (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 15.25% at Rs 273 crore vs Rs 323 crore.
Ebitda down 15.25% at Rs 39.83 crore vs Rs 54.55 crore.
Margin down 234 bps at 14.56% vs 16.9%.
Net profit down 13.44% at Rs 34.75 crore vs Rs 40.15 crore.
Stocks to Watch
One 97 Communications: Paytm has refuted media reports on its lending partners invoking loan guarantees due to repayment defaults. The company acts as a distributor of loans and does not provide a first-loss default guarantee or other loan guarantees to its lending partners.
Brigade Enterprises: The company will develop a residential project in Bengaluru, with a gross development value of Rs 660 crore.
Adani Enterprises: The company’s Mauritius-based arm, Adani Global, acquired a 49% stake in UAE-based Sirius Digitech for $24,500.
*Shyam Metallics:*The company’s stainless-steel sales in the month of April were at 6,886 per tonne, up 33.7% from the previous year. Aluminium foil sales also went up 22.1% at 1,338 metric tonnes and pellet sales were at 50,557 metric tonnes, down 62.2% YoY.
Tata Steel: The company increases its stake in the arm of Indian Steel & Wire to 98.61%.
Life Insurance Corp.: The company received a GST, interest and penalty order worth Rs 127 crore, including interest of Rs 114 crore.
Solara Active: The company will raise Rs 450 crore via a rights issue.
IPO Offering
TBO Tek: The public issue was subscribed to 4.15 times on day 2. The bids were led by institutional investors (0.17 times), non-institutional investors (8.19 times), retail investors (10.01 times) and portion reserved for Employees (6.55 times).
Aadhar Housing Finance: The public issue was subscribed to 1.48 times on day 2. The bids were led by institutional investors (2.05 times), non-institutional investors (1.94 times), retail investors (0.94 times) and portion reserved for Employees (3.59 times).
Block Deals
ICICI Lombard Insurance: Bharti Enterprises sold 38.5 lakh shares (0.75%) at Rs 1722.5 apiece, while ICICI Bank bought 21 lakh shares (0.42%), Axis Mutual Fund bought 4 lakh shares (0.08%), Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 4.5 lakh shares (0.09%), Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte bought 2.25 lakh shares (0.04%), Blackstone Aqua Master Sub-Fund bought 0.75 lakh shares (0.01%), and others at Rs 1722.5 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Nilkamal: Seetha Kumari bought 0.78 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 1870.2 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Moved into short-term ASM framework: Allsec Technologies, Cartrade Technologies, Future Consumer,
Ex/record dividend: Aptech, HDFC Bank, Transformers and Rectifiers, Bank of Maharashtra, Ramkrishna Forgings, UCO Bank, DCB Bank.
F&O BAN
1 ABFRL
2 BALRAMCHIN
3 CANBK
4 GMRINFRA
5 IDEA
6 PEL
7 PNB
8 SAIL
9 ZEEL
- May 10, 2024 07:51
Stock market live updates: Researchbytes Analyst App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Conference call Replay available in Various speeds !
Researchbytes Events Update
As of 07:23 AM Friday 10 May 2024
Can set alert for them at www.researchbytes.com
10:00 AM Orient Electric
Dial: +91 22 6280 1148
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ymhxpd45
10:00 AM Capital SFB Ltd
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/42em4bbt
11:00 AM Quess Corp
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/48e5vppc
11:00 AM Ajmera Realty
(Investor/Analyst Presentation)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr29kbst
(Hosted by Valorem)
11:00 AM CAMS
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/327a2dej
11:00 AM HG Infra Engg
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc2ybzf7
11:00 AM Suryoday Small Finance Bank
Dial: 022 6280 1143
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/45xz9z47
11:00 AM BPCL
Dial: 9122 6280 1143
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/dfakt9vy
12:00 PM HPCL
(Results, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc7264ha
12:00 PM Capri Global
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/vf4rc7pc
2:00 PM Hester Bios
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4t6cnk69
3:00 PM Alkyl Amines
(Results)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1148
3:00 PM Navneet
Dial: +91 22 6280 1455
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3nps564w
3:00 PM Vardhman Text
Dial: +91226280 1222
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr2bpdpx
3:30 PM Dr Lal PathLab
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/y28zfktf
3:30 PM CARE Ratings
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdejx6fw
4:00 PM Ksolves India
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4xkedxp9
4:00 PM Mahanagar Gas
Dial: +91 22 6280 1325
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4e9wn5b7
4:00 PM ADF Foods
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3sk7t3cr
4:00 PM Balaji Amines
Dial: +91 22 6280 1146
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2y25kb37c
4:00 PM Timken
Dial: +91 22 6280 1230
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/399zfe8n
4:00 PM Relaxo Footwear
Dial: +91 22 6280 1384
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/26j8j8sy
4:00 PM Nitin Spinners
Dial: 022 6280 1474
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc3k9c24
4:30 PM GE Shipping
No Contact Available
Please check again for details @ www.researchbytes.com
4:30 PM TCI Express
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2nppuehz
4:30 PM Sapphire Foods
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3e9kjbax
4:30 PM Cipla
Dial: +91 22 6280 1562
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5a9sebjc
5:00 PM Bank of Baroda
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yfpbbr7h
5:00 PM VIP Industries
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yn3c6baf
( Hosted by Adfactors )
5:00 PM Polycab India
Dial: +91 22 6280 1443
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mrksft9z
5:30 PM Kalyan Jewellers
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5e9rjjun
6:00 PM Dilip Buildcon
Dial: +91 22 6280 1268
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/y83frc9j
6:30 PM Tata Motors
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2wkkc85v
Hikal : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299871
Escorts : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299869
Alembic Pharma : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299868
Nath Bio-Genes : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299860
Datamatics Glob : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299862
Tara Chand InfraLogisti : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299866
Kirloskar Oil : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299867
Rushil Decor : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299863
SULA VINEYARDS : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299864
VST Tillers : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=299865
Results today …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Recent interviews …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=interview
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- May 10, 2024 07:43
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar – 10.05.2024
11:30 U.K. GDP m/m (Expected: 0.1% versus Previous: 0.1%)
19:30 U.S. Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment (Expected: 76.3 versus Previous: 77.2)
Economic Calendar – 11.05.2024
China CPI (Est. 0.2% versus Prev. 0.1%)
- May 10, 2024 07:43
Stock market live updates: Major US listed stocks result calendar 10.05.2024
Enbridge Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
CRH PLC (Pre market) (Sector- Infrastructure)
Brookfield Renewable Corporation (TENT) (Sector- Power)
- May 10, 2024 07:42
Stock market live updates: Stocks that will see action today May 10
Gold ETFs: Gold exchange traded funds will remain in focus, as investors will buy paper gold on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Read more
- May 10, 2024 07:17
Stock market live updates: Escorts Kubota Ltd
Escorts Kubota Ltd. | CMP Rs. 3433 | M Cap Rs. 37934 Cr | 52 W H/L 3570/1964
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result inline with expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2082.5 Cr (-10.3% QoQ, -4.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2072.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2320.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 2183 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 265.9 Cr (-15% QoQ, 12.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 264.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 312.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 235.8 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 12.8% vs expectation of 12.7%, QoQ 13.5%, YoY 10.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 242.1 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 235.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 277.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 209.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 21.9
Stock is trading at P/E of 31.8x FY25E EPS
- May 10, 2024 07:17
Stock market live updates: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. | CMP Rs. 505 | M Cap Rs. 71608 Cr | 52 W H/L 595/239
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result marginally below expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 114556.9 Cr (2.9% QoQ, 6.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 109746.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 111306.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 107927.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 4803.8 Cr (122% QoQ, 0.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 5018.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2163.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 4798.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 4.2% vs expectation of 4.6%, QoQ 1.9%, YoY 4.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 2843.8 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 2938.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 529 Cr, YoY Rs. 3222.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 20
Stock is trading at P/E of 7.2x FY25E EPS
Bonus 1 share for every 2 share held
- May 10, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates: Vardhman Textiles Ltd
Vardhman Textiles Ltd. | CMP Rs. 443 | M Cap Rs. 12810 Cr | 52 W H/L 476/311
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result marginally ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2459.4 Cr (5.6% QoQ, -1.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2516.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2329.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 2485.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 308.2 Cr (26.2% QoQ, 17.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 298.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 244.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 262 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 12.5% vs expectation of 11.9%, QoQ 10.5%, YoY 10.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 200.6 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 193.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 160.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 158.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 6.9
Stock is trading at P/E of 12.4x FY25E EPS
- May 10, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates: Punjab National Bank Ltd
Punjab National Bank Ltd. | CMP Rs. 124 | M Cap Rs. 136537 Cr | 52 W H/L 142/47
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations led by lower credit cost
Advances came at Rs. 934431 Cr (12% YoY, 2% QoQ)
Net Interest Income came at Rs. 10363 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 10341 Cr, YoY Rs. 9499 Cr, QoQ Rs. 10293 Cr
Non Interest Income came at Rs. 4248 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 3770 Cr, YoY Rs. 3420 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2674 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 6416 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 7171 Cr, YoY Rs. 5866 Cr, QoQ Rs. 6331 Cr
Provisions came at Rs. 1588 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 2501 Cr, YoY Rs. 3831 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2739 Cr
Credit Cost came at 0.7% vs QoQ 1.2% & YoY 1.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 3010 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 2277 Cr, YoY Rs. 1159 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2223 Cr
Gross NPA came at Rs. 56343 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 60371 Cr at 5.73% vs QoQ 6.24%
Net NPA came at Rs. 6799 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 8816 Cr at 0.73% vs QoQ 0.96%
Slippages are awaited
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.7
Stock is trading at P/E of 10.3x FY25E EPS & 1.4x trailing P/Adj. BV
- May 10, 2024 07:15
Stock market live updates: Shanthi Gears Ltd
Shanthi Gears Ltd. | CMP Rs. 570 | M Cap Rs. 4371 Cr | 52 W H/L 645/355
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 153.6 Cr (22.4% QoQ, 24.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 125.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 123.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 26.6 Cr (14% QoQ, -0.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 23.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 26.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 17.3% vs QoQ 18.6%, YoY 21.6%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 25.7 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 17.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 19.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 53.1x TTM EPS
- May 10, 2024 07:15
Stock market live updates: State Bank of India Ltd
State Bank of India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 816 | M Cap Rs. 728248 Cr | 52 W H/L 794/525
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Advances came at Rs. 3703971 Cr (16% YoY, 5.2% QoQ)
Net Interest Income came at Rs. 41655 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 40829 Cr, YoY Rs. 40393 Cr, QoQ Rs. 39816 Cr
Non Interest Income came at Rs. 17369 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 13159 Cr, YoY Rs. 13961 Cr, QoQ Rs. 11459 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 28748 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 19807 Cr, YoY Rs. 24621 Cr, QoQ Rs. 20336 Cr
Provisions came at Rs. 1610 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 2090 Cr, YoY Rs. 3316 Cr, QoQ Rs. 688 Cr
Credit Cost came at 0.2% vs QoQ 0.1% & YoY 0.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 20698 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 13442 Cr, YoY Rs. 16695 Cr, QoQ Rs. 9164 Cr
Gross NPA came at Rs. 84276 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 86749 Cr at 2.24% vs QoQ 2.42%
Net NPA came at Rs. 21051 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 22408 Cr at 0.57% vs QoQ 0.64%
Quarter EPS is Rs. 23
Slippages are awaited
Stock is trading at P/E of 11.3x FY25E EPS & 1.6x trailing P/Adj. BV
SBI Q4 metrics from PPT
•\u0009NIM came at 3.30% vs QoQ 3.22%
•\u0009Net Slippages came at Rs. 3984 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 5046 Cr at 0.43% vs QoQ 0.57%
•\u0009O/s Restructured book came at Rs. 17279 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 18880 Cr at 0.47% vs QoQ 0.54%
•\u0009SMA 1+2 came at 9 bps vs QoQ 12 bps
•\u0009ROA at 1.36% is at multi year highs
- May 10, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates: Asian Paints Ltd
Asian Paints Ltd. | CMP Rs. 2800 | M Cap Rs. 268575 Cr | 52 W H/L 3568/2766
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is below expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 8730.8 Cr (-4.1% QoQ, -0.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 9126.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 9103.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 8787.3 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 1691.4 Cr (-17.7% QoQ, -9.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1943.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2056.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 1864.8 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 19.4% vs expectation of 21.3%, QoQ 22.6%, YoY 21.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 1256.7 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 1347.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1447.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 1258.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 13.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 43.4x FY26E EPS
- May 10, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates: Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd. | CMP Rs. 2042 | M Cap Rs. 10440 Cr | 52 W H/L 2798/1805
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 356.6 Cr (10.7% QoQ, -13.4% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 332 Cr, QoQ Rs. 322.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 411.7 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 68.9 Cr (15.5% QoQ, -10.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 59.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 59.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 76.9 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 19.3% vs expectation of 17.9%, QoQ 18.5%, YoY 18.7%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 38.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 33 Cr, QoQ Rs. 33.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 48.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 7.5
Stock is trading at P/E of 30.8x FY26E EPS
- May 10, 2024 07:13
Stock market live updates: Timken India Ltd
Timken India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 3451 | M Cap Rs. 25958 Cr | 52 W H/L 3576/2490
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 897.8 Cr (46.6% QoQ, 11.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 765.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 612.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 802.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 198.7 Cr (93.9% QoQ, 29.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 137.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 102.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 152.9 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 22.1% vs expectation of 18%, QoQ 16.7%, YoY 19.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 141.4 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 94.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 67.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 104.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 18.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 46x FY26E EPS
- May 10, 2024 07:13
Stock market live updates: Goldman Sachs downgrades M&M Financial Services (MMFS) to Sell
Goldman Sachs Downgrade M&M Financial Services (MMFS) to Sell, expect ROAs to be lower than management guidance; Lower TP by 13% to Rs 233 (from Rs 269). Reiterate Buy on Shriram Finance: better visibility, stronger fundamentals
- May 10, 2024 07:12
Stock market live updates: Researchbytes Analyst App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Recent Interview...
As of 17:52 PM Thursday 09 May 2024
Arvind: Punit Lalbhai, ED
Arvind Ltd: Strong Volume Growth In Graments, What’s The Strategy For Reducing Net Debt?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c91pktLlJx8
Balaji Amines: D Ram Reddy, MD
Expect A Minimum Volume Growth Of 10% In FY25: Balaji Amines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQx2-WAfq1w
Canara Bank: Satyanarayana Raju, ED
Draft Norms On Project Financing Will Not Impact NIM Or Credit Cost: Canara Bank
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1WmvPOLpggQ
Canara Bank: Satyanarayana Raju, ED
Canara Bank: FY25 Growth Outlook | Confident Of Achieving 12% Advances Growth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQT6bpZLl3o
ESAF Small Fina: Kadambelil Paul Thomas, MD & CEO
Is ESAF SFB’s 57% Profit Drop In Q4 Cause For Concern With Rising Provisions?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVWjOJifAnE
Greaves Cotton: Akhila Balachandar, CFO
Greaves Cotton: Unraveling Performance and Future Strategies – What Lies Ahead?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JmiRDPK6JkY
Home First Fina: Manoj Viswanathan., CEO
Expect To Maintain Net Interest Margin At 5.5% For The Next Couple Of Qtrs: Home First Finance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYD0d2g1H4w
India Shelter F: Rupinder Singh, MD & CEO
India Shelter: Support From Govt For Affordable Housing, What’s The Company Plan For Future Growth?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9VSNB9HDicg
JSW Energy: Sharad Mahendra, Jt MD & CEO
Enabling Provision For Fund Raising Has Been Taken: JSW Energy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=geJINqBgU-E
JG Chemicals: Anuj Jhunjhunwala, Director & CFO
JG Chemicals: Navigating Growth Opportunities and Financial Strategies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=atDg8ZaAB8A
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- May 10, 2024 07:11
Stock market live updates: Fund Flow Activity: 09 May 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 102204.55 + 7232.34 Total: 109436.89
F&O Volume: 500060.63 + 1425290.37 Total: 1925351
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -6994.86
(11353.03 - 18347.89)
DII: NET BUY: +5642.53
(16351.32 - 10708.79)
- May 10, 2024 07:11
Stock market live updates: Markets at close on 9 May, 2024
Closing Bell:
* Sensex: 72404.17(-1062.22)
* Nifty 50: 21957.50( -345.00)
* Nifty bank: 47487.90 (-533.20)
Nifty top 5 Gainers:
* Heromoto: 4,764.90 (+151.00)
* Tata Motors :1,030.30 (+18.20)
* M&M: 2,212.55 (+30.15)
* Bajaj Auto: 8,846.85 (+97.45)
* SBI: 819.80(+9.00)
Nifty top 5 losers:
* Larsen: 3,275.45 (-211.40)
* Asian Paints: 2,710.10 (-133.20)
* BPCL: 592.15 (-28.15 )
* Coal India: 443.50 (-20.95 )
* ONGC: 265.25 (-11.60)
- May 10, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates: SBI posts record profit in Q4 on rise in income, leash on spend
State Bank of India (SBI) reported its highest standalone quarterly net profit at ₹20,698 crore in the fourth quarter due to robust growth in non-interest income, including treasury income, tight rein on operating expenses and write-back in standard asset provisions and other provisions. Read more
- May 10, 2024 06:58
Stock market live updates: IHCL expands focus in wildlife, adventure travel with new partnership
Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has expanded its partnership with CG Hospitality to tap hotel development opportunities in Himalayan States, wildlife parks and the Indian Ocean region. Read more
- May 10, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates: BPCL net profit declines 30% y-o-y on lower margins, higher costs
State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) on Thursday reported a 30 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹4,790 crore in Q4 FY24 on account of lower refining margins and elevated costs. Read more
- May 10, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates: Mahindra Logistics working toward ₹10,000-cr revenue by FY26
Mahindra Logistics is working to get to a revenue of ₹10,000 crore in FY26 by which time it expects the B2B express business, that it acquired in 2022, to have stabilised, reduced cashburn and contributing in a meaningful way to the company, MD & CEO Rampraveen Swaminathan told businessline. Read more
- May 10, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates: Today’s Stock Recommendation: May 10, 2024: NLC India sell
- May 10, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates: HPCL net profit declines 25 per cent on lower refining margins, higher costs
State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) on Thursday reported a 25 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in its consolidated net profit of ₹2,709 crore in Q4 FY24 on account of lower refining margins and higher costs. Read more
- May 10, 2024 06:44
Stock market live updates: Byju’s faces uphill sales battle during prime admission period
Cash-strapped Byju’s faces a concerning dilemma as the company’s sales figures show no signs of improvement, according to people in the know. Read more
- May 10, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates: L&T to scale up power capacity of electrolysers to 4 MW
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) will scale up the power capacity of its electrolyser to 4 megawatts (MW) and is eyeing domestic orders in FY25-26. Read more
- May 10, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates: Intellect Design Arena crosses ₹2,500 crore revenue mark in a fiscal
Intellect Design Arena Ltd, the Chennai-based fintech company reported a reduced net profit of ₹85 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024, as against ₹91 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Read more
- May 10, 2024 06:41
Stock market live updates: Stock to sell today: NLC India (₹213): SELL
The short-term outlook for NLC India is bearish. The stock has been facing strong resistance around ₹228 over the last few days. The price action indicates the presence of strong sellers around ₹228. Read more
