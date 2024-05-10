May 10, 2024 12:12

“Akshay Tritiya, being the eternal symbol of new beginnings, is considered by many to be an auspicious occasion to begin purchasing gold. Gold is universally recognized as one of the best investments to preserve value, capital, as well as purchasing power. This makes gold investment much more than investment for best returns sake. Over the years, the Akshay Tritiya season has come to represent a time when we as investors reflect on the economic value provided by the precious yellow metal that we hold in such high regard in our culture. And every year, our confidence is only reaffirmed when we gauge the movement of gold in the market. Data from our yearly analysis of gold in honour of the Akshaya Tritiya festival reveal that despite some volatility in the short run, over time gold always serves as a safe haven for investors. Supply and demand forces impacting the world on a yearly basis seem to have little impact on the reliability of gold as a commodity in the span of decades. Looking at Akshaya Tritiya’s yearly gold data, the performance of gold as a commodity in the market indicates that it is a reliable investment choice for the long term.

We believe this year itself we are going to witness a slowdown in the returns generated by gold, compared to the last two years. This conjecture is based on several factors, one of the key ones being the strengthening of the US dollar riding on the back of an expected relaxation of interest rates by the Fed later this year. In addition, Central banks of the world are currently on a buying spree. Such a spree will definitely taper down within the next one or two quarters, thus markedly lowering demand. There are alternatives such as Sovereign Gold Bonds by the government or invest in the capital markets with Gold ETFs and sophisticated Fund of Funds schemes that are available today in the market. These kinds of instruments allow for easy liquidity and take away the added worries about testing for purity. Storage is another issue that can be avoided by investing in gold based financial instruments.”