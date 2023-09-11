Cupid Limited, one of the leading Manufacturer & Supplier of Male Condoms, Female Condoms, Lubricant Jelly and In Vitro Diagnostic Test Kits has been acquired by Universal-Halwasiya Group and Family through Columbia Petro Chem Private Limited and Aditya Halwasiya, a promoter of Universal Petro Chemicals Limited. The Universal-Halwasiya Group and Family have entered in definitive Agreement to be bought 41.84 per cent Equity Capital/Voting right from the promoter/Promoter Group subject to regulatory compliances and approval. As per SEBI Regulation, Universal-Halwasiya Group and Family has made an open offer to acquire additional 26% of the outstanding equity shares of the Cupid Limited from the public shareholders at Rs 325 a share.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) has signed Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the US Government represented by NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka. This is a Non-Financial Agreement. There are only two shipyards in the country including MDL who have signed MSRA. The agreement is expected to open-up voyage repairs of US Navy Ships at MDL.

Adani Global Pte Ltd, Singapore, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises has signed a joint venture agreement with Kowa Holdings Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore. The deal is for the sales and marketing of green ammonia, green hydrogen and its derivatives produced and supplied by the Adani Group in the agreed territory.

SJVN Green Energy, subsidiary of SJVN, has signed a power-purchase agreement with Bhakra Beas Management Board for 18 MW solar power project. The project , which is expected to be completed by August 2024, will be developed on land parcels of BBMB in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited has launched BHUJANG (Battlefield Hybrid UAV for Joint Attack, Navigation and Guarding), a heavy lift off, super-high-altitude, long-range drone with multiple capabilities. The launching was done on Saturday.

PVR Inox has announced the launch of the first multiplex in the city of Dharwad, Karnataka at Smart City Mall. The new 4-screen multiplex offers a new age cinema going experience with technology, unparalled comfort and bespoke hospitality.

The board of directors of Captain Pipes Ltd is scheduled to be held September 18 to discuss and approve investment plan for setting up a greenfield manufacturing unit at Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Vakrangee has signed a binding term-sheet with private equity investor Aaviskaar Capital to acquire a 48.5 per cent stake in Vortex Engineering that caters to automated teller machines and, so far, has shipped more than 10,000 ATMs across India, Africa and South Asia and software to complement the hardware. The acquisition will help Vakrangee achieve backward integration.

Schaeffler India has acquired 100 per cent shareholding of KRSV Innovative Auto Solutions. The acquisition was completed on September 8.

The Board of Dynamic Cables has considered and approved the expansion plan of the Plant situated at SKS Industrial Area, Reengus, Sikar, Rajasthan. The board also approved purchase of land ad measuring 25091.00 sq. meters from Shiv Kripa Pipes Private Limited (Related Party of the Company).The proposed expansion at its Reengus plant will increase the annual capacity by up to 5,000 KMS of cables and speciality conductors depending upon their specifications.

The Board of Fedders Electric and Engineering Limited has accorded its approval/consent for issuance and allotment of 58 lakh Redeemable Non-Convertible Cumulative Preference shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 40, aggregating to Rs. 29 Crores to the Promoter of the Company namely IM+ Capitals Limited.

Strides Pharma Science Limited (Strides) has announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, Singapore, has received approval for Sevelamer Carbonate for Oral Suspension USP, 0.8g and 2.4g, from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA). The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Renvela for Oral Suspension, 0.8g and 2.4g of Genzyme. The approval completes the Company’s Sevelamer Carbonate portfolio.

Yash Innoventures Ltd has invested Rs. 40,000 i.e. 40% of the total capital contribution of Yashashvii Yash Ventures LLP to carry out the project at Himatnagar, having objective of construction and Real Estate and Gnanesh Bhagat Managing Director of the company has been nominated as designated partner on behalf of the company.

Ahasolar Technologies Limited has received a Work Order for Consultancy Services for Solar Power plant pre-feasibility report at different location in India from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited. The whole Consultancy Service is priced at around ₹ 30 lakh,

Prithvi Exchange, has expanded its presence in Lucknow to offer forex services in the convenience of a contemporary and technologically.

The board of Albert David Limited has approved investment upto Rs 61.25 lakh in equity shares of Sunsure Solarpark Five Private Limited for solar power captive consumption as required under the provisions of the Electricity Act, subject to applicable laws.

Natco Pharma would like to update that Celgene Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc. and Natco Pharma Ltd. have been named defendants along with others in an antitrust lawsuit in the US by Louisiana Health Service & Indemnity Company D/B/A Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Losisiana and HMO Louisiana Inc., regarding Pomalidomide (Pomalyst).

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited has announced that the commercial operations of the ‘Mini Blast Furnace - I’ of the Company situated at Koppal, Karnataka, have resumed with effect from September 7. The replacement of top equipment with bell less top as well as other allied maintenance activities will result in improved operating efficiency of ‘Mini Blast Furnace - I’.

