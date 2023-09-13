Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Small Industries Development Bank of India to offer an easy financing option for MSMEs. TPREL is a subsidiary of Tata Power.

RITES Limited, a prime transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Caminho De Ferro De Moçâmedes (CFM) Angola for cooperation in the development of Railways and related infrastructure, including the supply of rolling stock.

Sikkim High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by Zydus Wellness Products Limited, subsidiary of Zydus Wellness Ltd, with respect to Scheme of budgetary support in Goods and Service Tax Regime issued by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, The Ministry of Commerce and Industry. ZWPL believes that it has a strong case and thus it shall prefer an appeal in due course against the aforesaid judgement.

Wipro Holdings (UK), wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of Wipro, has transferred 100 percent shareholding in Wipro 4C NV (step-down subsidiary) to Wipro IT Services UK Societas (WOS), effective September 12. Wipro Holdings (UK) and Wipro IT Services UK Societas are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company, while Wipro 4C NV is the step-down subsidiary. The rationalisation and simplification of the overall group structure is the objective behind the stake transfer.

KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs. 1,012 crores across its various businesses such as civil, T&D and cable.

The Board of Directors of CRISIL Ltd has approved acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of Bridge to India Energy Private Limited, at a consideration of Rs 6 crore, subject to closing adjustments. Additionally, a payment of Rs 1.3 crore will be paid upfront as non-compete fees. The binding agreement with respect to the acquisition has been signed today. Besides, the Board of Directors of CRISIL Irevna UK Limited, an existing subsidiary, has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of “Crisil Irevna Information Technology Colombia SAS” in Colombia.

Bajaj Healthcare Limited, a leading manufacturer of APIs, Intermediates and Formulations, has announced the appointment of Dr. Mohammed Jaweed Mukarram as an Advisor in the Research and Development division, specialising in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd has incorporated a new company viz. CLI Footwear and Accessories Private Limited in partnership with Christian Louboutin SAS. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India has issued the Certificate of Incorporation on September 12.

Vakrangee Limited (VL), has entered into binding term sheet with private equity investor International Finance Corporation (IFC) to acquire 8.8 per cent equity stake in Vortex Engineering Private Limited (Vortex), in addition to the earlier acquisition of 48.5 per cent from Aavishkaar Capital. This development underpins Vakrangee’s commitment and investment in the ATM business vertical and support its journey to be a leading fintech player in rural Bharat.

India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), a leading India-focused investment platform promoted by Piramal Enterprises Limited and Bain Capital, today announced an investment of INR 525 crores in Ivy Health and Life Sciences Private Limited (Ivy). Following the transaction, IndiaRF has become the majority shareholder of Ivy. The deal marks IndiaRF’s maiden investment in the healthcare sector and the first of its kind in the regional hospitals segment in North India.

Dixon Infotech Private Limited has been incorporated as the Wholly Owned Subsidiary (“WOS”) of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited. The new entity will carry on the business of manufacturing/ trade/ repair of laptops, desktop computers, IOT devices, monitors, servers, tablets, electronic books/E-readers and related hardware and software products.

GE Power India Limited has received a purchase order for NOX Reduction order at Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh CGPP unit 3 x 30 MW.. The order base value is INR 25 Crores plus (GST 18%).

Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited has received a letter of intent for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services in respect of setting up of a solar power project of 52.6 MWp capacity. The project is expected to be completed in the F.Y.2023-24..

DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Limited has received a work order from for Prebid Engineering Services for Consultancy Services for In-stream storage structure at Godhaneswar across river Mahanadi in Odisha. The order value is Rs. 10 lakh plus applicable taxes.

Booker India Limited, a subsidiary of Trent Limited has acquired approximately 4.95 per cent of the equity share capital of its subsidiary, Fiora Online Limited (FOL) from a shareholder. Post this acquisition, shareholding of BIL has increased to 95.05% of equity share capital of FOL.

