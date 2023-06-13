The Rights Issue Committee of Alan Scott Industries Limited has approved the terms and conditions of the Rights Issue. The total number of partly paid-up equity shares is 18,25,377 at an issue price of ₹30 a share, aggregating to ₹5.48 crore. One rights equity shares for every one share held by the existing shareholders as on the Record Date (June 16).

The Board of Directors of Cressanda Solutions Ltd has approved rights issue for about ₹49.30 crore. While the price issue has been fixed as ₹20, rights entitlement ratio has been fixed as 6:97. June 16 is the record date.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited has announced that the Company has suspended its vessel operations at Mundra and Tuna Port. The suspension of vessel operations is being done in view of an advisory issued by the India Metrological Department on expected cyclone storm “Biparjoy”.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC Ltd) has awarded the Project for Replacement of 03 No’s CSU Off-gas compressors and 6 no’s Regeneration Gas Compressors, installation of CBD vessel at Uran Plant under EPC Reimbursable basis (Open Book Estimate (OBE) mode) to Engineers India Limited (EIL). The total estimated order value is about ₹472 crore with a project completion schedule of about 40 months.

SJVN Green Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of SVJN, participated in the tariff-based competitive bidding process for Selection of Wind Power Developers for setting up of 1,200 MW ISTS connected Wind Power Projects in India (Phase-XIV) conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India and bagged the full quoted capacity of 200 MW Wind Power Project at ₹3.24/Unit on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis through e-RA conducted on June 12. The Power Sell Agreement (PSA) should be executed after the issuance of the LOI from SECI. This Wind Power Project shall be developed by SJVN Green Energy Limited anywhere in India through an EPC contract. The tentative cost of Construction/Development of this project is ₹1,400 crore. The project is expected to generate 578.16 MUs annually and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 14,454 MU. As per RfS, the Project shall be commissioned in a period of 24 Months from the date of signing of PSA.

Tejas Networks has announced that it has deployed its TJ1400 family of carrier-class Fiber-to-the-x (FTTx) and Packet Switching Network (PTN) solutions to deliver high-speed fibre connectivity services to businesses across the country for Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS). TTBS is a leading digital solutions provider offering a comprehensive portfolio of data, voice, and managed services to Enterprises.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited has been awarded the ‘Banking Deal of the Year’ award from Versa Networks, a US-based, multinational company and the recognised leader of single-vendor, Unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). This award recognises the outstanding performance of Dynacons for the Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Deployment order from a leading public sector bank in the India.

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited, has entered into an agreement with Bike Bazaar Finance, an RBI-registered non-banking finance company, which specialises in retail financing of pre-owned and new vehicles. Under the agreement, Bike Bazaar Finance will finance GEMPL’s ELE-branded L3 electric vehicles. This partnership with an E3W company is the first of its kind for Bike Bazaar and will initially take effect in UP and Bihar, with plans to expand nationwide in the near future.

HFCL Limited has bagged an order worth ₹80.92 Crores from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Limited, for the Design, Manufacture, Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning of Fibre Optics Transmission System (FOTS) for three priority corridors of Phase IV of Delhi Metro Rail Project.

Inox Wind has approved the Scheme of Arrangement that provides for the amalgamation of Inox Wind Energy Limited (“IWEL”/ “Promoter & Holding Company”/ “Transferor Company”) into Inox Wind Limited subject to various regulatory approvals and compliances. The Appointed Date for the Amalgamation is set as July 1. Accordingly, 158 equity shares of the face value of ₹10 per share of IWL are to be issued for every 10 equity shares of the face value of ₹10 per share of IWEL and 158 share warrants of IWL with an issue price of ₹54 each to be issued for every 10 share warrants of IWEL with an issue price of ₹847 each. This consolidation aims to simplify and streamline the group’s structure by reducing the number of listed entities.

Lakshmi Mills Company Limited has announced that the Lessee - Lulu International Private Limited is commencing their Hypermarket operations on June 14 at the Company’s premises at Coimbatore, Tamilnadu. The rental income of the Company will add to the Revenue of the Company during FY24.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited has secured an order for the Construction of Civil, Structure and External Development work for the Retail Block at DIAL II, Aerocity, New Delhi, worth of ₹426.57 crore. The order inflow during the current FY24 stands at ₹4,177.83 crores till date.

NBCC (India) Limited has secured the total business of ₹115.45 crore in May.