Subros Ltd’s shares were up by 5.26 per cent after the company unveiled a thermal electric vehicle (EV) solution tailored for hydrogen cell buses. The solution, an electric air-conditioning system integrated with a battery management system, has been developed in-house, aligning with the ‘Design in India’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives.

The solution has been installed in one of the OEM’s buses for testing purposes. Subros Ltd, a key player in bus air-conditioning systems, with this addition, offers a comprehensive range of air-conditioning solutions for buses powered by internal combustion engines (ICE), electric vehicles (EV), and hydrogen cells (HC).

The company’s shares were up by 5.26 per cent at Rs 433.10 at 01.00 pm on the BSE.