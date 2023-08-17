Swarnasarita Jewels India Ltd.’s shares surged by 17 per cent after the company reported a 69 per cent increase in profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at Rs 4.70 crore, compared to Rs 2.77 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenues were down by 16 per cent to Rs 172.57 crore, compared to Rs 207.45 crore last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were higher by 338 per cent, compared to Rs 1.07 crore in the preceding quarter.

The shares of the company were up by 17 per cent to Rs 29 at 10.00 am on the BSE.