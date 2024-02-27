February 27, 2024 08:16

Motilal Oswal Financial

Cello World Limited (Cello) is a household brand with presence across categories, such as consumer houseware (FY23 contribution: 66%); writing instruments & stationery (16%); and moulded furniture & allied products (18%). The company has over six decades of experience in scaling up new businesses and carving out leaders among them.

- Cello has a strong pan-India brand recall supported by its diverse product portfolio (~15,841 SKUs) and deep distribution network (3,300+ distributors and 1,26,000+ retailers), which help it expand its existing product categories and scale up new product categories quickly (launched Glassware in 2017, and Writing Instruments in 2019).

- Cello’s expansion of its SKUs is facilitated by its robust manufacturing capability (~79% in-house manufacturing), with 13 plants spread across five locations. In response to the growing demand and to minimize reliance on glassware imports, Cello is building a new glassware plant of 20,000MTPA at Falna, Rajasthan. Further, the company is expanding its opalware capacity by 10,000MTPA at Daman, thereby enhancing the company’s self-sufficiency in production.

- Cello, with a presence across diverse product categories, benefits from the growing total addressable market (TAM) of each of its category. The overall TAM of Cello is expected to record a 13% CAGR over FY23-27 (to INR1,229b by FY27 from INR743b in FY23). Of this, the opalware and glassware segments (under consumer houseware) are likely to report the highest CAGR of 18% and 15%, respectively.

- We estimate CELLO to grow faster than the industry. The company is expected to post a robust revenue/EBITDA/Adj. PAT CAGR of 18%/23%/25% over FY23-FY26. This will be driven by the expansion of both SKUs and distribution reach, coupled with strong growth in the glassware segment post-commissioning of the new plant in Rajasthan. Cello is currently trading at 35x FY26E P/E with an RoE/RoCE of 32%/39% in FY26E. We initiate coverage on the stock with a BUY rating and a TP of INR1,100 (premised on 45x FY26E P/E).

- Key downside risks: a) volatility in key raw material prices; b) dependence on third-party manufacturers; and c) intensified competition.