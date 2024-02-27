Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 27 February 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- February 27, 2024 08:26
Stock market updates today: Citi maintains buy call on Indus Towers. Says company will be able to recover nearly half of its outstanding dues from Vi over the next 2 years.
- February 27, 2024 08:26
Srock market updates today: Silver down at $22.54
Silver fell as traders adjusted their positions for the Fed’s rate cuts, while escalating Middle East tensions fueled some safe-haven flows. The FOMC minutes revealed that the Fed is not in a rush to lower interest rates. Initially expecting a reduction in March, traders now see a 53% chance of a 25bps drop in June. Markets are presently pricing in approximately 80 basis points of rate reduction for 2024, with a 62% possibility of the first quarter-point cut occurring in June, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability software, IRPR. Investors were also concerned about the possibility of U.S. federal agencies being shut down if Congress does not agree on a borrowing extension by Friday.
Markets now await data on U.S. durable goods orders due later in the day and the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index on Thursday.
- February 27, 2024 08:25
Stock market updates today: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences | Injecting growth with profitability
JM Financial
Initiating Coverage - Amey Chalke BUY INR 2,950
We believe KIMS provides an ideal opportunity to invest in a distinctive multi-specialty hospital chain - 1) Employs a unique approach of a capex light business model in a hospital space with doctors/investor participation, 2) Cost-efficient way of running a hospital, resulting in higher margins, 3) Balanced mix of core and new market expansion, 4) Successful track record of turning around acquisitions and 5) Large scope to improve therapy mix/ARPOB with expansion in oncology, and mother & child. KIMS will be one of the fastest growing listed companies with 21%/22%/23% Revenue/EBITDA/PAT over FY24-26E, where we model 16% bed expansion and 8% ARPOB growth over the same period. However, with some of the multi-specialty hospitals trading at 25-30x EV/EBITDA on FY26E, KIMS is available at ~19x FY26 EBITDA, with a wide valuation gap of 25-34%. With improving exposure to high ARPOB specialties and metros like Mumbai and Bengaluru, we believe this gap will reduce in the coming years. Thus, we value KIMS at 25x EV/EBITDA and initiate coverage with a BUY rating and target price of INR 2,950 that implies 31% upside
- February 27, 2024 08:24
Srock market updates today: Jefferies downgrades DixonTech and Whirlpool to underperform call. Says durables a hypercompetitive market, with high price elasticity
- February 27, 2024 08:23
Stock market updates today: Gold firm at $2034
Gold prices remained stable as investors awaited a major U.S. inflation figure due later this week, which could provide more insight on when the Federal Reserve may begin decreasing interest rates. Data showed that sales of new single-family houses in the United States increased less than predicted in January, but the Dallas Federal Reserve’s monthly industrial activity index surged. Recent comments from Fed policymakers suggested that the US central bank was not in a hurry to decrease interest rates, essentially confirming wagers against any rate cuts before June.
Markets now await data on U.S. durable goods orders due later in the day and the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index on Thursday.
- February 27, 2024 08:16
Stock market update today: CELLO IN, Mkt Cap USD2.2b, CMP INR839, TP INR1100, 31% Upside, Buy
Motilal Oswal Financial
Cello World Limited (Cello) is a household brand with presence across categories, such as consumer houseware (FY23 contribution: 66%); writing instruments & stationery (16%); and moulded furniture & allied products (18%). The company has over six decades of experience in scaling up new businesses and carving out leaders among them.
- Cello has a strong pan-India brand recall supported by its diverse product portfolio (~15,841 SKUs) and deep distribution network (3,300+ distributors and 1,26,000+ retailers), which help it expand its existing product categories and scale up new product categories quickly (launched Glassware in 2017, and Writing Instruments in 2019).
- Cello’s expansion of its SKUs is facilitated by its robust manufacturing capability (~79% in-house manufacturing), with 13 plants spread across five locations. In response to the growing demand and to minimize reliance on glassware imports, Cello is building a new glassware plant of 20,000MTPA at Falna, Rajasthan. Further, the company is expanding its opalware capacity by 10,000MTPA at Daman, thereby enhancing the company’s self-sufficiency in production.
- Cello, with a presence across diverse product categories, benefits from the growing total addressable market (TAM) of each of its category. The overall TAM of Cello is expected to record a 13% CAGR over FY23-27 (to INR1,229b by FY27 from INR743b in FY23). Of this, the opalware and glassware segments (under consumer houseware) are likely to report the highest CAGR of 18% and 15%, respectively.
- We estimate CELLO to grow faster than the industry. The company is expected to post a robust revenue/EBITDA/Adj. PAT CAGR of 18%/23%/25% over FY23-FY26. This will be driven by the expansion of both SKUs and distribution reach, coupled with strong growth in the glassware segment post-commissioning of the new plant in Rajasthan. Cello is currently trading at 35x FY26E P/E with an RoE/RoCE of 32%/39% in FY26E. We initiate coverage on the stock with a BUY rating and a TP of INR1,100 (premised on 45x FY26E P/E).
- Key downside risks: a) volatility in key raw material prices; b) dependence on third-party manufacturers; and c) intensified competition.
- February 27, 2024 08:14
Stock market updates today: Specialty Chemicals Q3 review – demand recovery still some time away
Emkay Global
Q3 has largely been a subdued quarter owing to demand slowdown in chemicals due to: a) destocking of channel inventory build-up and rescheduling of orders at the customers’ end, b) pricing pressure across chemicals on Chinese dumping, and c) cyclical slowdown in discretionary spends in certain geographies (like Europe and China). Bulk chemical players having a relatively diversified end-user market have started seeing some recovery; however, non-discretionary spends like agro and pharma still remain weak and broad-based recovery is expected from H1CY25. We have a BUY rating on Aarti; an ADD on SRF, Deepak Nitrite, and Anupam; a REDUCE on NFIL; and SELL on GFL
- February 27, 2024 08:11
Stock market updates today: PSBs’ m-cap soared 221% in three years, says Motilal Oswal study
The aggregate market cap of public sector banks (PSBs) has soared 221 per cent from ₹5.3-lakh crore in March 2021 to ₹17-lakh crore in February 2024, according to a Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) report. However, the market-cap of private sector banks over the same period grew just 43 per cent to ₹30.4 lakh crore in February 2024 (despite HDFC-HDFC Bank merger). Read more
- February 27, 2024 08:05
Stock market updates today: NCLT to hear Byju’s investors’ ‘oppression and mismanagement’ suit on Tuesday
The Bengaluru bench of NCLT is set to hear the petition filed by four investors of Byju’s on the oppression and mismanagement suit against the management of the company on Tuesday. Read more
- February 27, 2024 08:03
Stock market updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 27-FEB-2024
• ABFRL
• BALRAMCHIN
• CANBANK
• SAIL
• ZEEL
- February 27, 2024 08:03
Stock market updates today: Minerva Ventures fund bought 90 lakh shares or 0.5 per cent stake in Easy Trip Planners at Rs 48.75 per share
- February 27, 2024 08:01
Stock market updates today: Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. AJAY SHIV NARAYAN UPADHYAYA bought 200,000 @ ₹ 375.72
- February 27, 2024 07:55
Stock market updates today: Govt concludes G-Sec borrowing for current fiscal
The government will not borrow through Treasury Bills “for the sake of borrowing” during the remaining period of current fiscal, a senior Finance Ministry official said on Monday. The government has completed G-Sec borrowing for the current fiscal and it expects dividend from Reserve Bank of India in FY25, similar to FY24. Read more
- February 27, 2024 07:51
Stock market updates today: Important events
Cipla: Company gets approval to introduce zemdri injection in India.
Lemon Tree: Company signed license agreement for lemon tree resort in Sankhwas Garh, Rajasthan
Zuari Agro: Company executed sale deed for sale of land in goa for Rs 80 crore
Crompton Greaves: HDFC Mutual Funds Stake increases to 7.11% in the company.
HFCL: Company bags purchase orders worth ₹40.36 cr for supply of optical fiber cables
Alankit: Company entered into a project with school education department of uttarakhand with value Rs 23.7 crore.
Tanla platforms: Company announced the launch of its new product trubloq .ai.
Powermech: Gets order worth Rs 396.3 crore South East Central Railway for execution of civil construction, electrical works
PNC Infra: Company gets Letter of…
- February 27, 2024 07:44
Stock market updates today: NMDC: Ex date today for the eligibility of dividend Rs 5.75/Sh (Neutral)
- February 27, 2024 07:43
Stock market updates today: BGR Energy Systems promoter entity Sasikala Raghupathy sold 55.87 lakh shares or 7.74% stake
- February 27, 2024 07:42
Stock market updates today: Ford likely to drive back to India with EV, hybrid focus
Global auto major Ford Motor is working on a comeback to the Indian market with a focus on hybrid and electric vehicles. The company may use its manufacturing facility in Chennai for producing these cars, according to sources. Read more
- February 27, 2024 07:41
Stock market updates today: BoB cuts floating interest rate on car loans by 65 bps
Bank of Baroda (BoB) has cut floating interest rates on car loan by 65 basis points for a limited period up to March-end 2024. With this car loan interest rates now start at 8.75 per cent against 9.40 per cent earlier. Read more
- February 27, 2024 07:40
Stock market updates today: WTO MC13: 123 countries want incorporation of investment pact into WTO
A joint ministerial declaration finalising the China-led Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement was issued by Trade Ministers from 123 WTO member countries, late on Sunday. They submitted that the declaration should be brought formally into the multilateral organisation’s fold as a `plurilateral agreement’ at the on-going 13th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Read more
- February 27, 2024 07:38
Stock market updates today: Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down from Paytm Payments Bank board
Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, nominee of One97 Communications Ltd (OCL) in Paytm Payments Bank, has resigned from Paytm Payments Bank board as its part-time non-executive chairman and board member. Simultaneously, the crisis-ridden Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) has reconstituted its Board opting for a structure with only independent and executive directors. Read more
- February 27, 2024 07:34
Stock market updates today: MCX, Jakarta Futures Exchange sign pact
Multi Commodity Exchange and the Jakarta Futures Exchange, the largest commodity exchange in Indonesia, have entered into a memorandum of understanding to enhance collaboration in key areas, including knowledge sharing, research, education, training, awareness creation, and other market development initiatives. Read more
- February 27, 2024 07:32
Stock market updates today: Goyal steps up pressure on WTO to deliver on food security
Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stepped up pressure on the WTO to deliver on the long-promised permanent solution on public stockholding (PSH) for food security at the on-going 13th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi emphasising that the development agenda would remain incomplete without it as it was directly related to achieving Sustainable Development Goal of ‘zero hunger’ by 2030. Read more
- February 27, 2024 07:23
Stock market updates today: Recent Interview... As of Monday 26 February 2024
Aarti Ind: Rashesh Gogri, VC&MD
Expect At Least 50% Jump In EBITDA In FY25 Going Up To 1450 -1700Cr: Aarti Industries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gu7403K_EWU
DCX Systems: Prem Kishan Gupta, Chairman & MD
Deep Dive Into Gateway Distriparks; In The Swotlight: DCX Systems
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Ia0d1at1X4
Easy Trip Plann: Prashant Pitti, Whole time Director
Will Issue Equity Worth ?100 Cr To Jeewani Group For Ayodhya Hotel: EaseMyTrip
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hlQdrS4Dunk
GPT Healthcare: Atul Tantia, Group CFO
GPT Healthcare IPO Subcribed 0.7x So Far...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7Rp8CBXB8E
Jana Small Fin: Ajay Kanwal, MD
Focus On RoA, RoEs While Keeping NPAs In check: Ajay Kanwal Of Jana Small Finance Bank
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9w5pqkFXcsc
Jupiter Life: Ankit Thakker, CEO
Jupiter Life Line: Optimizing Capacity And Expansion Plans Revealed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJYNzX1rMao
Kalyani Steels: RK Goyal, MD
Believe It Was The Right Opportunity To Set Up A Project In India: Kalyani Steels
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bieTEAjQHrc
Kirloskar Ferro: RV Gumaste, MD
Currently Facing Headwinds, Margin Under A Lot Of Pressure: Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6oaeaUJHvw
KPIT: Kishore Patil, MD & CEO
See Huge Opportunity In ER&D Segment:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HDwhem0l3ZE
NHPC: Rajendra Prasad Goyal, CMD
NHPC’s Future: Solar Expansion, Capacity Doubling & Pump Storage Projects
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BC3Qna140lo
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- February 27, 2024 07:19
Stock market updates today: Q3FY24 EARNING CALENDAR 28.02.2024 KSB LTD
- February 27, 2024 07:19
Stock market updates today: Q3FY24 EARNING CALENDAR 27.02.2024 CAPITAL SFB
- February 27, 2024 07:18
Stock market updates today: Economic Calendar - 27.02.2023
19.00 U.S Durable Goods Orders m/m (Expected: -4.7% versus Previous: 0.0%)
19.35 U.S FOMC Member Barr Speaks
20.30 U.S. CB Consumer Confidence (Expected: 114.8 versus Previous: 114.8)
- February 27, 2024 07:17
Stock market updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 27.02.2024
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Realty)
American Tower Corporation (REIT) (Pre market) (Sector- Realty)
Bank Of Montreal (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
AutoZone, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Automobiles)
Sempra (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
American Electric Power Company, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Constellation Energy Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
The J.M. Smucker Company (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Republic Services, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Alcon Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Extra Space Storage Inc (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
Coupang, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- FMCG)
Devon Energy Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Splunk Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
eBay Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Axon Enterprise, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Defence)
First Solar, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
XP Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financials)
Ovintiv Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financials)
Permian Resources Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Universal Health Services, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Monster Beverage Corporation (Tentative) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
- February 27, 2024 07:12
Stock market updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 27th February 2024
- February 27, 2024 07:11
Stock market updates today: FM asks regulators to hold monthly meetings with fintechs, start-ups
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday suggested a monthly meeting between fintech entities, start-ups and regulators. The FM’s suggestion came during a meeting with the three entities in the wake of the Paytm controversy which, said sources, does not seem to have caused any major anxiety among either the fintechs or the the regulators. Read more
- February 27, 2024 07:06
Stock market updates today: CCI proposes reforms to “Confidentiality Ring” regime for efficient proceedings
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) proposes to change its “confidentiality Ring” regime that provides access to commercially sensitive and confidential information to authorised persons appointed by the parties during proceedings before the Commission. Read more
- February 27, 2024 06:56
Stock market updates: Stock to buy today: LIC Housing Finance (₹659.25): BUY
LIC Housing Finance has been in a strong uptrend. There was a short-lived correction earlier this month. The 2.7 per cent rise on Monday indicates that the correction is over and a new leg of upmove has begun. Read more
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.