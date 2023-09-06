Syrma SGS Technology Limited’s shares were up by 4.22 per cent after the company reported that it acquired a 51 per cent majority stake in Johari Digital Healthcare Limited for Rs. 229.5 crore.

Syrma SGS anticipates that this move will bolster its capabilities and offerings within the electro-medical devices sector, fostering business synergies across multiple domains. JDHL is known for its design-focused manufacturing of electro-medical devices, with a presence in areas such as aesthetics, diagnostics, physiotherapy, and life sciences.

The shares were up by 4.22 per cent to Rs. 560.50 at 09.56 a.m. on the BSE.

