May 13, 2024 08:41

Tata Motors (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 13.26% at Rs 1.19 lakh crore vs Rs 1.05 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1.21 lakh crore).

Ebitda up 32.81% at Rs 16,995 crore vs Rs 12,795 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 17,407 crore).

Margin up 208 bps at 14.16% vs 12.07%, (Bloomberg estimate 14.4%).

Net profit up 218.93% at Rs 17,529 crore vs Rs 5,496 crore, (Bloomberg estimate 6,967 crore).

Note: Deferred tax write-back of Rs 9,478 crore vs Rs 1,737 crore.

Kalyan Jewellers (Consolidated, YOY)

Revenue up 34.09% at Rs 4535 crore vs Rs 3388 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4506 crore). E

bitda up 19.27% at Rs 306 crore vs Rs 257 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 315 crore).

Margin down 83 bps at 6.75% vs 7.59%, (Bloomberg estimate 7%).

Net profit up 97% at Rs 137 crore vs Rs 69.79 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 140 crore).

TCI Express (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 2.81% at Rs 317 crore vs Rs 326 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 328 crore).

Ebitda down 17.17% at Rs 44.84 crore vs Rs 54.14 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 51 crore).

Margin down 245 bps at 14.14% vs 16.59%, (Bloomberg estimate 15.6%).

Net profit down 17.84% at Rs 31.59 crore vs Rs 38.45 crore, (Bloomberg estimate 35.04 crore).

Dilip Buildcon (Consolidated, YOY)

Revenue up 18.46% at Rs 3365 core vs Rs 2841 crore.

Ebitda up 93.9%at Rs 329 crore vs Rs 170 crore.

Margin up 381 bps at 9.79% vs 5.98%.

Net profit up 24.04% at Rs 287 crore vs Rs 231 crore.

Q1 Earnings ABB India (YOY)

Revenue up 27.75% at Rs 3080 crore vs Rs 2411 crore.

Ebitda at up 98.09% Rs 565 crore vs Rs 285 crore.

Margin up 651 bps at 18.34% vs 11.83%.

Net profit up 87.54% at Rs 459 crore vs Rs 245 crore.

VIP Industries (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 14.6% at Rs 516 crore vs Rs 451 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 513 crore).

Ebitda down 87.8% at Rs 8 crore vs Rs 64 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 49 crore).

Margin at 1.5% vs 14.3% (Bloomberg estimate 9.6%).

Net loss of Rs 24 crore vs loss of Rs 4.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate).

Neuland Laboratories (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 5.4% at Rs 385 crore vs Rs 407 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 415 crore).

Ebitda down 10.8% at Rs 107 crore vs Rs 120 crore.

Margin at 27.8% vs 29.5%.

Net profit down 20% at Rs 67.6 crore vs Rs 84.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate 24.4 crore).

Cholamandalam Financial (Consolidated, YOY)

Total income up 35.53% at Rs 7158 crore vs Rs 5,281 crore.

Net profit up 26.97% at Rs 1144 crore vs Rs 901 crore.

Bank Of India (YoY)

NII up 7% at Rs 5,936 crore vs Rs 5,524 crore.

Net profit up 6.55% at Rs 1,439 crore vs Rs 1350 crore.

Gross NPA at 4.98% vs 5.35% (QoQ).

Net NPA at 1.22% vs 1.41% (QoQ).

Thermax (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 19.59% at Rs 2764 crore vs Rs 2311 crore.

EBITDA up 36.64% at Rs 273 crore Rs 200 crore.

Margin up 123 bps at 9.88% vs 8.65%.

Net profit up 20.08% at Rs 187 crore vs Rs 156 crore.

Sharda Cropchem (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 11.46% at Rs 1312 crore vs Rs 1481 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1043 crore).

Ebitda down 19.92% at Rs 255 crore vs Rs 318 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 139 crore).

Margin down 205 bps at 19.42% vs 21.47%, (Bloomberg estimate 13.3%).

Net profit down 27.84% at Rs 143 crore vs Rs 199 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 63 crore).

Aarti Industries (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 7.06% at Rs 1773 crore vs Rs 1656 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,851 crore).

Ebitda up 12.3% at Rs 283 crore vs Rs 252 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 289 crore).

Margin up 74 bps at 15.96% vs 15.21%, (Bloomberg estimate 15.6%).

Net profit down 11.4% at Rs 132 crore vs Rs 149 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 131 crore).

Syrma SGS Technology (Consolidated, YOY)

Revenue up 66.89% at Rs 1134 crore vs Rs 680 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 973 crore).

Ebitda up 29.29% at Rs 73.66 crore vs Rs 56.97 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 80 crore).

Margin down 188 bps at 6.49% vs 8.38%, (Bloomberg estimate 8.2%).

Net profit up 5.43% at Rs 45.21 crore vs Rs 42.88 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 45 crore).

Punjab and Sind Bank (YoY)

NII up 1% at Rs 689 crore vs Rs 684 crore.

Net down 69.5% profit at Rs 139 crore vs Rs 457 crore, down 69.5%.

Gross NPA at 5.43% vs 5.70% (QoQ).

Net NPA at 1.63% vs 1.80% (QoQ).

Union Bank of India (Standalone, YoY)

NII at Rs 9436 vs Rs 8250, up 14%.

Gross NPA at 4.76% vs 4.83% (QoQ).

Net NPA at 1.03% vs 1.08% (QoQ).

Net profit up 18.98% at Rs 3310 crore vs Rs 2782 crore.

Board recommends dividend of Rs 3.6 per share.

Piramal Pharma (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 17.96% at Rs 2552 crore vs Rs 2163 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2482 crore).

EBITDA up 51.08% at Rs 531 crore vs Rs 351 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 469 crore).

Margin up 455 bps at 20.79% vs 16.23%, (Bloomberg estimate 18.9%)

Net profit up 102.09% at Rs 101 crore vs Rs 50 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 208 crore)

AMI Organics - (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 20.69% at Rs 225 crore vs Rs 186 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 213 crore)

Ebitda up 5.6% at Rs 43.14 crore vs Rs 40.85 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 34.28 crore).

Margin down 273 bps at 19.17% vs 21.91%, (Bloomberg estimate 16.1%).

Net profit down 5.62% at Rs 25.67 crore vs Rs 27.2 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 23.4 crore).

Finolex Industries (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 8.26% at Rs 1,235 crore vs Rs 1141 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,192 crore).

Ebitda down 3.9% at Rs 209 crore vs Rs 217 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 180 crore).

Margin down 214 bps at 16.91% vs 19.05%, (Bloomberg estimate 15.1%).

Net profit down 0.96% at Rs 165 crore vs Rs 166 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 144 crore).