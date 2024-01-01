Tiger Logistics (India) Limited’s shares were up 1.40 per cent after the company reported bagging a government tender from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, for an entry into the petro segment.

Harpreet Singh Malhotra, the MD of Tiger Logistics (India) Limited, said, “This achievement not only showcases our expertise in international cargo and project logistics but also positions us strategically for further growth in this lucrative industry.”

The company handles the import and export of cargo and projects. Its competitive edge lies in its Asset Light Model and providing solutions to Customers for International Trades. The company provides logistics services across varied sectors.

The shares were up 1.40 per cent to ₹721.25 at 11.04 am on the BSE.