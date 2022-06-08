hamburger

Markets

Tilaknagar Ind raises ₹85 crore through preferential issue

BL Chennai Bureau | June 8 | Updated on: Jun 08, 2022

Co allots shares, warrants to non-promoters

The board of Tilaknagar Industries has approved issuance of 65.97 lakh shares at a price of ₹72 a share for an amount aggregating to ₹47.50 crore to Kancharla Chandra Sheker Reddy, SS Spirits LLP and M&S Bottling Company Private Ltd, non-promoters, on a preferential basis.

The board also approved issuance of 52.08 lakh convertible warrants for at ₹72 a warrant for an amount aggregating to ₹37.50 crore to Amireddy Jaipal Reddy and SS Spirits LLP, non-Promoters, on a preferential basis.

The stock of Tilaknagar Industries closed 0.30 per cent at ₹70.40 on the BSE.

Published on June 08, 2022
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you