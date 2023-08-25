The introduction of the marketing campaign and the launch of the new U.S. Polo Assn. website represent efforts to strengthen the brand’s position in India.

With an approach encompassing physical stores, omni-channel strategies, e-commerce, and brand storytelling, the U.S. Polo Assn. aims to solidify its standing as a prominent casualwear brand in India. The brand has introduced an exclusive brand-specific website, uspoloassn.in, to enhance the digital experience for customers and provide streamlined access to its product range.

Notably, U.S. Polo Assn. becomes the first brand within the Arvind Fashions Limited portfolio to launch a dedicated brand website. Currently, the brand is accessible on major online platforms and NNNow, the official brand store and digital hub for Arvind Fashions Limited.