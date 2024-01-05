Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited dispatched 3,543 electric two-wheelers in December 2023. The company, for its ‘Joy e-bike’ brand, achieved a 38 per cent increase in sales compared to November 2023.

The company delivered over 17,000 units in the first three quarters of the financial year. The total sales for CY 2023 reached 23,926 units. The company is set to unveil new products at the Vibrant Gujarat Business Summit in January 2024.

According to the company, its milestones in 2023 include collaborations, global partnerships, distribution network expansion, and a MOU with the Gujarat government for a ₹2,000 crore investment in an electric vehicle ancillary cluster. Wardwizard’s initiatives align with the government’s vision for green mobility.

The shares were down by 0.74 per cent to ₹56.46 at 11.50 am on the BSE.