Amex appoints Megha Chopra as GM and VP, Global Commercial Services

American Express Banking Corporation (AEBC) India has announced the appointment of Megha Chopra as General Manager and Vice-President, Global Commercial Services (GCS), India.

In this role, Megha will be responsible for leading the company’s Commercial Services Business, providing payment solutions to corporates throughout India.

Megha, who has over 18 years of diverse experience across the corporate and commercial banking segments, has joined American Express from Citibank. At Citibank, Megha led the transaction business for the northern region of India.

Robert McClean, Executive Vice-President, Global Commercial Services International, American Express said, “We are delighted that Megha is joining the team to lead the Global Commercial Services business in India. Megha’s deep industry experience will be invaluable as we grow American Express’ commercial payment offerings in India.”