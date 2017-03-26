Money & Banking

Axis Bank branch at GIFT-IFSC

Our Bureau Updated on January 15, 2018

Axis Bank Ltd will open an international finance branch at the International Financial Services Center (IFSC) in Gujarat International Finance Tech (GIFT) City. This was announced by the bank’s MD & CEO Shikha Sharma on Saturday. Currently, leading private and public sector banks from the country — Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, IDBI Bank, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank — have set up their international banking units in GIFT SEZ, doing business transactions of over $1 billion. Our Bureau

Published on March 26, 2017
Axis Bank Ltd
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor
In Money & Banking