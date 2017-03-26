Axis Bank branch at GIFT-IFSC

Axis Bank Ltd will open an international finance branch at the International Financial Services Center (IFSC) in Gujarat International Finance Tech (GIFT) City. This was announced by the bank’s MD & CEO Shikha Sharma on Saturday. Currently, leading private and public sector banks from the country — Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, IDBI Bank, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank — have set up their international banking units in GIFT SEZ, doing business transactions of over $1 billion. Our Bureau