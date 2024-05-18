Narayanan Vaghul, a doyen of Indian banking, who was instrumental in bringing up ICICI, passed away at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. He was 88.

Respects to be paid at his residence between 5 pm and 8 pm this evening at Mezzanine Hall, Bonaventura Apartments, South Canal Bank Road, Chennai, the members of his family said.

A banker par excellence, Vaghul, recipient of the Padma Bhushan award in 2009, was the youngest chairman of a bank when he helmed Bank of India at the age of 44.

Joining, rather serendipitously, State Bank of India -- where the then Chairman of the bank, R K Talwar took a liking to him and took him under his tutelage -- Vaghul impressed everybody with his work and practically became everybody’s blue eyed boy.

When Bal Thackeray’s Shiv Sena agitated against South Indians in top positions in SBI, Vaghul was slung into academics, for a teaching position at the National Institute of Bank Management. Again, so impressed were the authorities with him, that he soon became the Director of NIBM, when he was still in his mid-30s.

From there he became the executive director of Central Bank of India, when he was 39, and then the Chairman of Bank of India. When Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was made aware of Vaghul’s talents, he got Vaghul into ICICI (the Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India), to which institution Vaghul’s name is indelibly attached.

Vaghul is survived by his wife, son and daughter.