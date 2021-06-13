Axis Bank stake in Max Life likely to rise to 20 per cent in 12-18 months

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Axis Bank is likely to raise its stake in Max Life Insurance to about 20 per cent over the next 12-18 months, said the insurance company's CEO Prashant Tripathy said.
Currently, Axis Bank and its two subsidiaries -- Axis Capital Ltd and Axis Securities Ltd -- collectively own 12.99 per cent in Max Life Insurance post approval of the deal in April this year.
With this, Axis entities have now become co-promoters of Max Life with three board seats.
"Axis Bank is to increase to 19.99 per cent in tranches. Thirteen per cent is already done over the next two quarters, we will seek approval for the balance seven per cent. So, it will reach about 20 per cent and that will be the ownership of Axis Bank," Tripathy told PTI.
When asked about the timeline for the completion of the remaining stake transfer, he said: "It should happen in the next 12 to 18 months." Under the deal, the Axis entities also have the right to acquire an additional stake of up to seven per cent in Max Life, in one or more tranches, subject to regulatory approvals.
Tripathy said there is no change in brand but the tagline will have the name of Axis Bank as the joint venture partner.
Talking about synergy, he said, "We are coming up with a new strategy for future growth. We are working together as a common team to ensure that Max Insurance life grows faster than the industry. We are working together to look at product mix to drive Axis channel so outcome is favourable for both customers and the company." Besides, he said working on analytics areas to leverage on each other's capabilities.
He said the company launched 14 products or product variants last year and increased the margin by 3.60 per cent in 2020-21.
Max Life Insurance recorded a 22 per cent rise in its total new business premium (individual and group) to Rs 6,826 crore in the financial year ended March 2021.
The renewal premium income of the insurer rose 15 per cent to Rs 12,192 crore, taking the gross premium to Rs 19,018 crore, up by 18 per cent from a year ago.
In terms of individual APE (adjusted premium equivalent), the company witnessed a growth of 19 per cent to Rs 4,907 crore.
Max Life's post-tax shareholders' profit fell six per cent to Rs 523 crore in 2020-21 as compared to Rs 539 crore in the previous year.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...