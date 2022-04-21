BHIM UPI goes live at NEOPAY terminals in UAE

NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), the International arm of the National Payment Corporation of India has announced that BHIM UPI is now live at NEOPAY terminals, across the UAE.
“This partnership will play a key role in transforming the P2M payment experience for Indian travellers in the UAE,” it said in a statement on Thursday.
NIPL and NEOPAY, the payment subsidiary of Mashreq bank, partnered last year to create the acceptance infrastructure in the UAE.
Published on
April 21, 2022
