Capri Global Capital Ltd (CGCL) announced on Monday a 100 basis point (bps) cut in gold loan rates in the run-up to the close of the financial year.

The interest rate on gold loans will now start at 9.96 per cent against 10.96 per cent earlier. This reduced rate is available until March 31, 2024. The non-banking finance company said its gold loans come with zero processing fees.

Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director of Capri Global Capital Ltd., said that “This scheme allows us to broaden our reach and cater to an even larger audience. With a presence in 9 states and over 750 branches dedicated to gold loans, we aim to provide our borrowers with the advantage of reduced interest rates, leading to overall cost savings.”

Under this offer, customers could avail a loan amount of up to 75 per cent of the total collateral value.