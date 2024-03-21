Indian Banks Association (IBA) has a new Chairman in M V Rao, Managing Director and CEO, Central Bank of India.

Rao has been elected as IBA Chairman for the term 2023-24 at a meeting of the Managing Committee of IBA held on Thursday.

Three Deputy Chairmen for IBA would be Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India (SBI); S L Jain, MD and CEO , Indian Bank and N Kamakodi, Managing Director and CEO, City Union Bank.

Madhav Nair, Country Head and CEO, Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, would be Honorary Secretary of the Association.

