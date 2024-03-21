SBI Card, country’s largest pure play credit card issuer, has partnered Titan Company Ltd (Titan) to launch ‘Titan SBI Card’.

This one-of-its-kind shopping credit card is designed for addressing the consumers’ aspirational spending needs.

With features that include cashbacks, Titan gift vouchers and Reward Points, cardholders can avail exclusive benefits of over ₹ 2,00,000 worth per annum., according to SBI Card.

Cardholders are eligible for 5 per cent cashback when they shop using Titan SBI Card from Mia, Caratlane, and Zoya across their offline and online stores. Additionally, upon shopping from Tanishq, they get Titan gift vouchers worth 3 percent value of the spends.

Commenting on the launch, Abhijit Chakravorty, MD and CEO, SBI Card said, “There is a growing propensity of Indian consumers towards aspirational lifestyle and products. We are delighted to introduce Titan SBI Card, a specialised credit card that caters to the lifestyle spending needs of our customers.”

Significant tie-up

He added, “This launch holds great significance for us since it also marks the start of our partnership with Titan, a giant in the premium retail category. We hope our customers will appreciate this new addition to our already robust premium portfolio and leverage it to derive maximum benefits as they spend through it”.

C K Venkataraman, MD, Titan Company Limited, said, “We are delighted to partner with SBI Card to launch this unique co-brand card which will further bolster the aspirations of our consumers. Through this card, we would like to empower our customers by offering them exciting benefits while shopping across their favourite Titan brands. Additionally, spearheading Titan’s commitment to the society and its eco-conscious drive, we are also happy to plant a tree for every approved card.”

He highlighted that India is on the trajectory to become the third largest consumer market, with consumer spending growing y-o-y across the retail ecosystem.

“In fact, at Titan, we have witnessed a significant surge in demand from our consumers across different segments. Our consistent growth trajectory across categories, is reflective of the confidence that our consumers have in our value proposition,” Venkataraman said.