RBI appointments

Choudhary and Kumar named as EDs

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 04, 2022

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Ajay Kumar Choudhary and Deepak Kumar as Executive Directors with effect from January 3, 2022. Choudhary was Chief General Manager-in-Charge, Department of Supervision, and Kumar was heading the Department of Information Technology of the Reserve Bank of India.

As ED, Choudhary will oversee the functioning of Fintech, Risk Monitoring and Inspection, while Kumar will supervise the functioning of Foreign Exchange and Communication and Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation.

Published on January 04, 2022

board of directors (appointment and change)
RBI and other central banks
