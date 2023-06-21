Credit Wise Capital, a non-banking financial company specialising in two-wheeler financing, and Muthoot Capital have announced a ₹400-crore co-lending partnership to digitise two-wheeler financing through Twin2 — a proprietary product of CWC.

Aalesh Avlani, Co-Founder of Credit Wise Capital, said the two-wheeler market holds great untapped potential and the partnership with Muthoot Capital aims to capitalise on that. “Together we will expand our customer base and offer enhanced financing solutions, along with a strong credit assessment framework and streamlined loan processing services.”

Gurpreet Singh Sodhi, Co-Founder of Credit Wise Capital, said, “With the steady rise in demand for two-wheelers, Credit Wise Capital has emerged as a trusted financial partner for individuals seeking affordable and convenient financing solutions. The co-lending partnership agreement with Muthoot Capital will enable us to reach a wider customer network in smaller towns of India.”

Mathews Markose, Chief Executive Officer, Muthoot Capital Services Ltd, said the partnership showcases Muthoot Capital’s commitment to support the growth and development of innovative financial services in India. Muthoot Capital, under a separate arrangement, uses the network of branches of its flagship company, Muthoot FinCorp, to sell two-wheeler products across the country.