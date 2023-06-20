The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure Development (NaBFID) expects to end FY24 with final loan sanctions of ₹1 lakh crore and disbursements of close to ₹60,000 crore, according to MD and CEO Rajkiran Rai.

The development finance institution, which made its first loan disbursement in December 2022, has so far disbursed about Rs 15,000 crore to projects mostly in the road and energy (primarily renewable energy and transmission projects) sectors, he said.

“Our in-principle sanctions are at about ₹55,000 crore. Final sanctions, as of today, are at around ₹25,000 crore. Out of this, close to ₹15,000 crore has been disbursed,” Rai said.

The NaBFID chief observed that the DFI is also examining a few proposals in the solar and wind energy segments, city gas distribution, data centres, and telecom towers, as well as multi-modal transport projects that are coming up and will absorb a lot of investment.

“With the economic activity picking up, ports should also see further developments,” he said.

By March 2026, Rai expects NaBFID’s sanctions to swell to ₹3 lakh crore.

Besides the ₹10,000 crore that the DFI raised recently via unsecured non-convertible debt securities, it plans to mop up about ₹30,000 crore via such bond issuances in the second half of the year.

Including the aforementioned bond issuances and bank credit lines, NaBFID is eyeing resource mobilisation of ₹50,000–52,000 crore in FY24.

“We are planning some Tier-I and Tier-II issuances next year. This will increase our capital, which can be leveraged further. We want to crowd-in investment in the infrastructure space,” Rai said.

Last week, NaBFID raised ₹10,000 crore via the issuance of listed 10-year bonds in its maiden issuance at an annualized coupon rate of 7.43 per cent.