Dhanlaxmi Bank has registered a net profit of ₹38.17 crore during Q4 of the FY 23 as against net profit of ₹23.42 crore of the corresponding quarter of FY22. Standalone operating profit for Q4 was ₹38.56 crore.

The bank also registered a net profit of ₹49.36 crore for the whole FY23 against net profit of ₹35.90 crore for FY 22. Operating profit for the whole financial year ended March 31, 2023 was ₹123.20 crore.

Total business reached to ₹23,206 crore from ₹20,847 crore as on March 31, 2022, registering growth of 11.32 per cent. Deposits recorded a 7.65 per cent growth to reach ₹13,352 crore from ₹12,403 crore. As of March 31, 2023, the CASA share stood at 31.91 per cent of total deposits.

Gross advance recorded 16.7 per cent growth to reach ₹9,854 crore from ₹8,444 crore. Gold loan portfolio registered 23.39 per cent growth to reach ₹2,274 crore from ₹1,843 crore. CD Ratio improved to 73.80 per cent from 68.08 per cent. Annual Net Interest Income increased from ₹362.31 crore to ₹475.76 crore and net interest margin improved from 3 to 3.60 per cent.

Total Income has increased by ₹60 crore from ₹1,085.75 crore to ₹1,145.75 crore, registering growth of 5.53 per cent. Asset Quality improved significantly with Gross NPA coming down by 113 bps and Net NPA coming down by 169 bps on a Y-o-Y basis to 5.19 per cent and 1.16 per cent respectively.

Provision Coverage Ratio improved from 80.64 per cent to 90.61 per cent. Book Value of shares improved from ₹35.57 to ₹37.99 and Earnings Per Share for FY 2022-23 was Rs ₹1.95.

The Bank would continue its focus on CASA, retail advances including gold loans, nNon-Interest income and ensuring asset quality during the current year, a press release said.