Federal Bank has elevated wholesale banking head Harsh Dugar as executive director of the bank with immediate effect.

RBI has approved Dugar’s appointment for three years, effective June 23.

Prior to this, Dugar was Group President and Country Head–Wholesale banking since April 2021. He had joined the bank in October 2016 as the Country Head for Corporate and Institutional Banking.

He also has experience in commercial banking, business solutions, government business, commercial vehicle and equipment, and micro, rural and agriculture business.

Dugar will continue to oversee the wholesale banking division of Federal Bank.

