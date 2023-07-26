Federal Bank, on the occasion of the start of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, has announced the launch of an exclusive NR savings account scheme, specifically curated for NRI women.

This scheme, named NRE Eve+, is designed to cater to the unique financial needs of NRI women, offering a range of benefits tailored to enhance the financial journey of NRI women. The global virtual launch witnessed the unveiling of the product theme by Shyam Srinivasan, MD & CEO, Federal Bank.

Also read: Federal Bank expands footprint by opening 8 new branches

A prototype of the exclusively designed debit card was unveiled and presented to its first NRE Eve+ customer by Shalini Warrier, Executive Director of Federal Bank. The first NRE Eve+ holders from Abu Dhabi included Beena Muraleedharan, Executive Director, SFC group, and Danesa Thandassery Raghulal, ED, Elite Foods Pvt Ltd and from Dubai, Jean Shahdadpuri, MD, Nikai Group of Companies.

With NRE Eve+, account holders will enjoy complimentary access to international and domestic airport lounges, providing a seamless and luxurious travel experience. The power-packed NRE Eve+ debit card unlocks a world of customised offers, including exclusive deals on beauty, healthcare, shopping, dining, travel, and entertainment, tailored to suit women’s preferences. Zero balance savings accounts are available for two children below 12 years of age. Complimentary insurance coverage is available up to ₹78 Lakh, including child education benefits, accidental death, hospital cash, and card protection.

Shalini Warrier, Executive Director of Federal Bank, said, this product is designed to incorporate unique features and benefits which will surely be an attractive proposition to our valued women in the diaspora and will contribute to their financial well-being, making a meaningful impact in their lives.”