Federal Bank has announced opening of eight new branches across different regions in the country. These strategic expansions are part of the Bank’s commitment to providing enhanced financial services and fostering economic growth in the communities it serves.

The new branches are located in Kamareddy (Telangana), Mysore/ Kuvempu Nagar (Karnataka), Gummidipoondi, Valasaravakkam, Maraimalai Nagar, Maligaikottam (Tamil Nadu), Ajmer and Bhilwara (Rajasthan). With these additions, Federal Bank expands its network to better serve customers in diverse geographies.

Nandakumar V, Head of Branch Banking at Federal Bank, said, “We are delighted to announce the opening of 8 new branches, which is a testament to our commitment to expanding our presence and serving the evolving needs of our customers. These strategic locations have been carefully chosen to ensure accessibility and convenience for individuals, businesses, and entrepreneurs seeking quality banking services”. The new branches will offer a comprehensive range of banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, loans, savings and current accounts, investment solutions, and much more. Federal Bank’s dedicated team of experienced professionals will be available at each branch to provide personalized financial guidance and support to customers.

As Federal Bank continues to expand its network across India, it remains dedicated to empowering individuals, businesses, and communities by delivering banking solutions tailored to their unique needs. The Bank’s unwavering focus on customer satisfaction and its robust financial expertise, position it as “Perfect Banking partner” for achieving financial goals, a release said.