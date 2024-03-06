NYSE-listed Fiserv Inc, a global provider of payments and financial services technology, announced the appointment of Murali Nair as General Manager of India and South Asia.

Nair will oversee all aspects of the Fiserv client franchise in India and across South Asia, driving the delivery of innovative banking and payments solutions used by financial institutions, merchants and consumers in these markets.

Also read: IIFL Finance to appoint external assayers to assess gold quality

“Murali brings great perspective and experience to the Fiserv business in India and across South Asia, which remains an important growth market for Fiserv,” said Ivo Distelbrink, EVP and Head of Asia Pacific at Fiserv.

“His thought leadership in payments and his commitment to enabling successful partnerships will further accelerate our innovation and presence in the region,” he added.

A proven leader with over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, Nair brings with him broad expertise spanning banking, payments and technology.

Also read: RBI approves merger of Fincare SFB with AU Small Finance Bank

In India, Fiserv is a market leader in merchant acquiring and payment processing, delivering core banking, digital banking and issuing solutions to financial institutions and fin-techs, and enabling merchants to accept a broad range of payments at the point of sale, via mobile apps, and online, enabling Omni channel commerce on a global scale.