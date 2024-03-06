The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of BK Divakara as a Whole-Time Director (Executive Director) of CSB Bank for three years.

The private sector bank will seek shareholders approval for this appointment, per CSB Bank’s regulatory filing.

Divakara has been Head-Strategy & Corporate Legal at CSB Bank since June 5, 2023. Prior to this, he held the position of CFO from February 5, 2020 to June 4, 2023.

Before joining CSB Bank, Divakara was Executive Director with Central Bank of India for five years beginning January 23, 2014. He is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost and Management Accounts of India.

The share price of CSB closed at ₹369.35, ₹20.40, or 5.85 per cent, higher on NSE on Tuesday.