HDFC Bank gives SmartUp Grants to 21 social sector start-ups

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 08, 2021

HDFC Bank on Thursday announced the winners of the fourth edition of its SmartUp Grants 2021.

“21 start-ups working in the social sector were selected from 300 applications received from across the country. These grants are aimed at nurturing start-ups and offering unique solutions to harbinger sustainable change in society and the environment,” it said in a statement, adding that these grants have been offered under the aegis of #Parivartan, the umbrella programme for the bank’s social initiatives.

The bank instituted SmartUp grants in 2017 and over the past four years has supported 87 start-ups from across India. Start-ups working in the fields of education technology and skill development were given priority. In the last four years, the bank has disbursed grants worth ₹19.4 crore.

Published on April 08, 2021

