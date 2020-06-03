Money & Banking

IBBI slaps Rs 34.22 lakh penalty on an Insolvency Professional

KR Srivats New Delhi | Updated on June 03, 2020 Published on June 03, 2020

Penalty levied for moratorium violation by allowing transfer of assets of a corporate debtor during CIRP

Insolvency regulator IBBI’s Disciplinary Committee(DC) has slapped a penalty of Rs 34.22 lakhs on an insolvency professional, Mohan Lal Jain for violations of certain provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The penalty imposed is equal to 25 per cent of the fee that he had received as resolution professional ( RP) in the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of Mack Soft Tech Pvt Ltd.

The contravention related to the RP continuing to make payments to HDFC after obtaining approval of members of Committee of Creditors (CoC) during CIRP which is in violation of provisions on moratorium contained in the IBC and imposed by the Adjudication Authority on August 11, 2017.

The main point that had to be examined in the present case was whether payment of EMIs to a financial creditor ( HDFC in this case) made during the period of moratorium in CIRP is in violation of IBC or not.

In his submissions, the RP—Mohan Lal Jain—contended that the decision to continue to make payment of regular EMIs out of the rental receipts of Corporate Debtor in the ordinary course of business was taken by CoC with 100 per cent voting share before he took charge as RP and was part of the CoC’s commercial decision taken in the interest of the corporate debtor. It was also submitted by the RP that the payment of EMIs was a routine business transaction undertaken by him in order to keep the corporate debtor as a going concern and thus cannot be regarded as a transfer of an asset.

The Disciplinary Committee however concluded that the RP not only failed to bring to the notice of the CoC the embargo imposed on the transfer of the assets of the Corporate Debtor during CIRP under Section 14 of IBC, but also allowed the moratorium to be violated continuously by letting the EMIs to be deducted out of the cash flows/ rental income of the Corporate Debtor. “ This indicates RP’s casualness and negligence in performing his duty as RP and his misunderstanding of law”, the Disciplinary Committee has said.

The Disciplinary Committee observed that Mohan Lal Jain displayed a casual and negligent approach during the conduct of the CIRP. In the present matter, the RP compromised his independence and continued making payment of EMIs to the financial creditor during CIRP from the assets of the Corporate Debtor, the Disciplinary Committee said.

The IBC provision on ‘moratorium’ stipulates prohibition of institution of suits by or against the corporate debtor, transfer, alienation or disposal of any of the assets or legal rights or beneficial interest of the corporate debtor, action to foreclose, recover or enforce any security interest created by the corporate debtor in respect of his property. The moratorium period is analogous to the insolvency resolution process period.

Published on June 03, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
‘FY21 to witness significantly lower realisations under IBC’
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.