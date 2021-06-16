ICICI Bank launches digital banking solutions for corporates

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of a comprehensive set of digital banking solutions for corporates and their entire ecosystem including promoters, group companies, employees, dealers, vendors and all other stakeholders.
Called ICICI STACK for Corporates, it provides customised digital banking services to companies in over 15 sectors such as financial services, IT/ITES, pharmaceuticals, steel and their entire ecosystem, the lender said in a statement.
“Armed with the bank’s state-of-the art digital platforms, these services can further be tailor-made for companies within an industry. The four main pillars of the ‘ICICI STACK for Corporates’ are digital banking solutions for companies; digital banking services for channel partners, dealers and vendors; digital banking services for employees and curated services for promoters, directors and signatories,” ICICI Bank further said.
It has also opened eight ecosystem branches —five in Mumbai and three in the National Capital Region (NCR) to supplement these efforts. It plans to launch another four such branches in this financial year.
