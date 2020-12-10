ICICI Lombard launches new health plans

With the demand and need for health insurance on the rise, private sector ICICI Lombard General Insurance, on Thursday, launched new health plans and benefits.

“The plans – Health Shield, Health Shield Plus, Health Elite and Health Elite Plus – are loaded with the latest features and comprehensive coverage to provide enhanced protection to customers,” it said in a statement.

Some of the newly-introduced coverage benefits include donor expenses, domiciliary hospitalisation, emergency assistance, worldwide cover, unlimited reset, air ambulance, super no claim bonus, sum insured protector and claim protector, and cashless OPD services.

“The new plans introduced in our ICICI Lombard Complete Health Insurance solutions are designed to cover customer needs across prevention, consultation, hospitalisation, thereby providing holistic cover,” said Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

Under the new plans, customers can also avail a host of value-added services such as free annual health check-up, online chat with doctors, e-opinion, dietician, and nutrition e-consultation, and also connect with a qualified doctor for medical treatment.

Speaking to reporters, Mantri also expressed confidence that the demand for general insurance products is slowly coming back and said he is optimistic about the prospects for the sector.

The general insurance industry grew by a mere 1.18 per cent between April and October this year.