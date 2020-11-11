Money & Banking

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q2 profit falls to ₹323 crore

Mumbai | Updated on November 11, 2020 Published on November 11, 2020

Our Bureau

Indiabulls Housing Finance’s net profit for the second quarter of this fiscal fell 54.44 per cent to ₹323.20 crore against ₹709.52 crore in the same period a year ago.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, its total revenue from operations was down at ₹2,533.66 crore versus ₹3,480.49 crore a year ago.

“On balance sheet loan book stands at ₹72,791 crore. Loan book will start growing from here on as per the company’s business plan of on balance sheet growth and sell down toand co-origination with banks,” it said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that it plans to open 50 new branches in tier-III and IV locations in the next 12 months.

Its capital adequacy stands at 31.4 per cent with Tier I capital at 24.4 per cent as on September 30, 2020.

Gross NPA was at 1.98 per cent, and without the Supreme Court’s dispensation, it would be 2.21 per cent.

