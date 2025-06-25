Nifty 50 is managing to hold higher after opening the day with a wide gap-up. The bounce today gives some relief after a sharp intraday fall seen on Tuesday. Nifty is currently trading at 25,204, up 0.63 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 46:4. This is similar to what was seen on Tuesday in the early trades. So, it is important to see if this trend in the advances/declines ratio sustains or not.

Nifty 50 outlook

The intraday picture remains positive. Support is around 25,130. Below that 25,060 is the next key support. A rise to 25,300-25,330 looks likely during the day.

Nifty has to fall below 25,130 to negate the above-mentioned rise to 25,300-25,330. If that happens, we can see a fall to 25,060 during the day.

Nifty 50 futures

The Nifty 50 June Futures (25,205) is up 0.54 per cent. The contract has support in the 25,140-25,130 region. Below that 25,040 will be the next strong support.

If the contract manages to sustain above 25,130, there are good chances to see a rise to 25,350-25,400 in the coming sessions.

The contract will have to fall below 25,040 to turn the near-term picture negative. Only then it will come under more selling pressure and can fall to 24,900-24,850.

Trade strategy

Wait for dips. Go long at 25,170 and 25,140. Keep the stop-loss at 25,080. Trail the stop-loss up to 25,220 as soon as the contract goes up to 25,260. Move the stop-loss further up to 25,280 when the contract touches 25,310. Exit the long positions at 25,340.

Supports: 25,130, 25,040

Resistances: 25,350, 25,400

Published on June 25, 2025