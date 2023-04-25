Hari Hara Mishra has taken charge as the Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Asset Reconstruction Companies.

The Association, which is the voice of all Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs), has been active for more than eight years. Currently, there are 28 ARCs registered with Reserve Bank of India.

Mishra, who worked with State Bank of India from 1982 to 2004, Officer, has been associated with Asset Reconstruction Sector since those formative days (2004) till date, in various ARCs in executive and director level roles.

“ARCs are passing through a difficult phase in terms of trust deficit with various stakeholders. My primary goal will be to restore the confidence in the functioning of ARCs by focussing on win-win strategy and value unlocking for all players in the broader ecosystem,” he said.