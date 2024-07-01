Healthcare major Narayana Health has introduced its first health insurance product, ‘ADITI’, which will provide comprehensive coverage of ₹1 crore for surgeries and ₹5 lakh for medical management.

The Bengaluru-based company looks to narrow the insurance gap by providing affordable insurance for the working class.

“With the launch of Aditi, we embark on a transformative journey to make quality healthcare a reality for every Indian and up to 1 crore coverage for the family of four for the premium of 10,000 floater,” said Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman of Narayana Health and Narayana Health Insurance.

As much as 95 per cent of India lacks access to natural catastrophe insurance, as per a report released by the National Insurance Academy in 2023.

Insurance for surgeries

“India needs 70 million surgeries annually, but it currently manages only 20 million. The remaining 50 million cannot afford the cost,” he added. He noted that the working class should be as empowered as the rich.

“Narayana ‘ADITI’ is designed to protect families from the financial burdens of medical expenses, offering peace of mind during challenging times. With the launch of Aditi, we embark on a transformative journey to make quality healthcare a reality for every Indian,” he noted.

“The company expects ADITI to transform health insurance into a proactive healthcare tool rather than a reactive treatment option,” stated Viren Prasad Shetty, Vice Chairman of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. “The plan emphasizes life-saving treatments, eliminates undisclosed charges, and minimizes waiting periods,” he said.

The insurance will offer day-one coverage for pre-existing diseases and specific illnesses, ensuring that individuals receive benefits from the beginning.

The insurance currently has limited coverage outside the Narayana network and is introduced as a pilot project in four districts: Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamraj Nagar. The insurance plan will be launched in Bengaluru within a few weeks. Narayana Health is looking to expand this insurance to its own hospitals.

Currently, it operates in 21 hospital networks across India and numerous clinics. In Bengaluru, it has about seven hospitals and three clinics.