Padmakumar Nair to take charge of NARCL

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
State Bank of India’s Padmakumar Madhavan Nair is set to take charge as the chief of the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), which is being set up by banks, especially from the public sector, to tackle stressed assets.
Nair is currently Chief General Manager with SBI’s Stressed Assets Resolution Group.
The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) is spearheading the formation of NARCL in consultation with the Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India. Stressed assets with principal outstanding of ₹500 crore and above, aggregating about ₹1.50 lakh crore, are expected to be transferred to NARCL. Like other ARCs, NARCL too will have to invest in at least 15 per cent of the Security Receipts (SRs) it issues to acquire stressed assets, according to industry experts. Further, the Government may give a guarantee for SRs.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her union budget speech on February 1, 2021, observed that the high level of provisioning by public sector banks on their stressed assets calls for measures to clean up their books.
In this regard, she said an Asset Reconstruction Company and an Asset Management Company would be set up to consolidate and take over the existing stressed debt and then manage and dispose of the assets to Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs) and other potential investors for eventual value realisation.
“We need to look at various aspects like regulations, different approvals needed, and processes. There are multiple things that need to be looked at,” said Rajkiran Rai G, MD & CEO, Union Bank of India. Rai is also the Chairman of IBA.
At a recent press meet, Rakesh Sharma, MD & CEO, IDBI Bank, said large public sector and private sector banks will be investing in NARCL, with each bank taking less than 10 per cent stake. IDBI Bank will also consider investing in the company.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...