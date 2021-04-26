Paytm launches ‘Wealth Community’ for young investors

Home-grown digital financial services platform Paytm has launched a new video-based wealth community called the Paytm Wealth Community.

Paytm Wealth Community is an investing community based on video, and “will enable users to attend live sessions conducted by subject matter experts across an array of wealth topics like Stocks, F&O, IPO, ETFs, Mutual Funds, Gold, Fixed Income, and Personal Finance,” the company said in an official release.

“Users will be able to learn from experts, interact with them to clarify doubts, and also chat with other users on the platform to discuss various wealth-related topics,” it said.

The community is meant to tap young users and has been designed for the needs of the “new Indian investor.”

In beta mode first

“The next 100mn capital market investors in India are expected to originate from social groups and investment communities. Paytm Wealth Community intends to be the leader in helping users save, invest & trade better,” the company said.

The “intuitive” platform will offer live video content on an interactive chat platform. Creators can conduct 30 to 60-minute sessions in multiple languages like Hindi, English, Gujarati and others.

The Paytm Wealth community is owned and operated by OCL Ltd (Paytm) and is initially being offered in beta mode on the Paytm Money platform. It will be offered in beta for select users for the next two months, followed by open access for all.

A limited set of creators have been onboarded by Paytm in beta. In a bid to ensure the safety of retail investors, all creators go through a comprehensive KYC onboarding and all content is recorded/checked, the company said. Over time, users will be able to create custom discussion rooms, set up their creator accounts and chat.

Community calendar

Varun Sridhar, CEO of Paytm Money, said, “Paytm Money was a natural choice for the Beta launch of Paytm Wealth Community, given our direct access to the broad investment community and reach across India. The Paytm team has implemented cutting edge video & community technology ensuring the platform is seamless, and the user communication is safe and secure. We are very excited by the potential positive impact it will have on how users engage, learn and invest.”

Users who have received access to the Paytm Wealth Community can explore the community calendar, which lists out all upcoming sessions and their details on the Paytm Money app. They can also share sessions on various social media platforms. Other interested users can download or update their Paytm Money app to the latest version and follow Paytm Money on social media platforms to get access to the live session links.