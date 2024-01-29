Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, an independent retail wealth management company, has reported 25 per cent rise in December quarter net profit at ₹36 crore against ₹28 crore logged in the same period last year.

Revenue increased 33 per cent to ₹210 crore (₹158 crore) on the back robust rise in the quarterly Average Assets Under Management (QAUM) in the mutual fund vertical coupled with a 79 per cent growth in revenues from non-mutual fund products.

The AUM increased 39 per cent to ₹77,774 crore largely led by marked to market (M2M) gains as markets witnessed a strong broad based rally.

The Systematic Investment Plan book grew by 32 per cent in December to ₹649 crore.

Its market share of SIP flow in the industry stood at four per cent.

Sanjay Shah, Managing Director, Prudent Group, said mutual funds as an investment asset class is gaining popularity with unique mutual fund investors rising by ₹53 lakhs to ₹4.2 crore in one year and monthly SIP book increasing by ₹4,000 crore to ₹17600 crore in December.

By March, 2026, the company aims to achieve an AUM of ₹1 trillion and monthly SIP inflow crossing ₹1000 crore-mark, he said.