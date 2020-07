The state-owned Punjab National Bank on Thursday reported a fraud of ₹3,688.58 crore in NPA account of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd at Large Corporate Branch of Mumbai, Zonal office.

"A fraud of ₹ 3,688.58 crore is being reported by the bank to RBI in the accounts of DHFL," PNB said in a stock exchange filing.

The bank has already made provisions amounting to ₹ 1,246.58 crore as per prescribed prudential norms, it added.